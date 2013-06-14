Angsana Laguna Phuket Promises a Romantic Hideaway Experience After Huge Refurbishment

Phuket, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Tropical ocean breeze, sun-kissed beaches and the clear waters of the Andaman Sea create the perfect paradise for the ideal romantic escape at Angsana Laguna Phuket. Following its recent thirty million dollar refurbishment, the flagship resort for Angsana Hotels and Resorts invites couples to a romantic resort getaway offering intimate lofts and premier rooms, top notch service and a wide range of facilities focusing on couples looking for a rendezvous escape that combines romance and adventure.



Ideally located within the Laguna Phuket integrated resort at Bang Tao Bay, this Phuket beach resort offers stunning views of a pristine beach on Phuket’s west coast. Embracing the tropical beach lifestyle, Angsana Laguna Phuket is the holiday destination for couples wishing to slip away from the hustle and bustle of the city life to enjoy a relaxing journey, complemented with fun-filled activities found on one of the most beautiful islands in Thailand.



Spanning over 600 acres, the Angsana Laguna hotel in Phuket enables its guests to spend quality time together in a picturesque surrounded by lagoon or sea views. Couples awake to breakfast in bed with a view of the sun rising over the shimmering lagoon. Bonding time beings with a long walk on the beach or taking part in a comprehensive schedule of indoor and outdoor activities including sailing, kayaking and wind surfing on the lagoon. Guests can enjoy a healthy lifestyle by joining complimentary workout sessions such as Pilates, Sun Salutation Yoga (Sunrise), Pranayam Yoga (sunset), and Zumba classes.



Couples may choose to wind down the evening with a private dinner at one of the six restaurants or at one of the destination dining venues at Angsana Laguna Phuket. Soothing and calming moments await the couple at the award-winning Angsana Spa.



A spokesperson for Angsana explained, “The romantic One-Bedroom Loft, built right over the lagoon, is designed for the ultimate experience at Angsana Laguna Phuket, complemented with rich modern colour and furniture and a comfortable king size bed. It is an idyllic retreat for a holiday getaway, offering privacy, and a prime location within the resort. “



About Angsana

Angsana is a hotel brand that caters to the modern traveller seeking style and authenticity. Comprising contemporary and chic retreats, Angsana properties are designed to create and deliver vibrant enlivening experiences for guests at work and at play. Each Angsana hotel, resort, spa and retail gallery exudes the spirit and conscience of its environment, while offering a strong sense of individuality infused with Asian heritage. For more information, please visit: http://www.angsana.com/en/phuket/