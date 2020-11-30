A recent study on the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market closely examines the performance of the major market vendors operating in the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market for the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to recently analysis of Reports and Data, the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market was valued at USD 830.43 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3%. Anhydrous aluminum chloride is a white crystalline solid, also known as aluminum trichloride. It is synthesized from gaseous chlorination of molten aluminum and gives a yellow color due to contamination. Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride acts as a catalyst in pharmaceutical procedures, agricultural chemicals, flavors, polymers, and fragrances.
Thriving apparel, construction, and automotive industries will contribute to anhydrous aluminum chloride market growth owing to the wide application of the compound in dyes & pigments, which are used in textiles, varnishes, paints & coatings, etc. The compound is also utilized in the cosmetics in synthesizing deodorants, perfumes, and various fragrances. Steady changes in the lifestyle are likely to fuel the growth of the cosmetic industry in the coming years. Stringent regulations have been imposed by governments in various regions on the usage of the compound due to its toxic effect on human health and environment. This hampers the growth of anhydrous aluminum chloride market size over the coming years.
Notably anhydrous aluminum chloride is used as a prominent ingredient in polymerization reactions. Wastewater treatment is one of the predominant applications of aluminium chloride which drives its demands. The upsurge in industrialization demands increased wastewater treatment solutions which also increases the demand for aluminum chloride. Moreover, a surge in demand for dyes and pigments can be considered as a key factor contributing to the growth of the market.
However, growing concerns for the harmful emissions and chemical wastes produced during the manufacturing and production of the anhydrous aluminium chloride is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. High cost of maintenance and production are further presumed to act as market growth restraints. Advanced innovations and technology trends to tackle these concerns.
Asia-pacific is witnessing faster industrialization, urbanization, and expanding pharmaceutical, paints, and coating industries, which are fueling the demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride for various applications and contributing to market growth. Domestic production of dyes and chemical pigments is on the rise. China, Japan, and India are major producers and consumers of pesticides, pharmaceutical drugs, and cosmetics.
Some of the key market players in anhydrous aluminum chloride market include
BASF SE
Kemira,
Gulbrandsen
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Base Metal Group
Xiangshui Long Yang
Lynwon Group
Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market: Segmentation
For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the anhydrous aluminum chloride market based on form, applications, and region:
Form (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)
Granule
Powder
Applications (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)
Dyes and Pigments
Pesticides
Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
Hydrocarbon Resins
Fumed Alumina
Electrolytic Production of Aluminium
Titanium Dioxide
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
