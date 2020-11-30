New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market To Reach USD 1.31 Billion By 2027



According to recently analysis of Reports and Data, the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market was valued at USD 830.43 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3%. Anhydrous aluminum chloride is a white crystalline solid, also known as aluminum trichloride. It is synthesized from gaseous chlorination of molten aluminum and gives a yellow color due to contamination. Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride acts as a catalyst in pharmaceutical procedures, agricultural chemicals, flavors, polymers, and fragrances.



Thriving apparel, construction, and automotive industries will contribute to anhydrous aluminum chloride market growth owing to the wide application of the compound in dyes & pigments, which are used in textiles, varnishes, paints & coatings, etc. The compound is also utilized in the cosmetics in synthesizing deodorants, perfumes, and various fragrances. Steady changes in the lifestyle are likely to fuel the growth of the cosmetic industry in the coming years. Stringent regulations have been imposed by governments in various regions on the usage of the compound due to its toxic effect on human health and environment. This hampers the growth of anhydrous aluminum chloride market size over the coming years.



Notably anhydrous aluminum chloride is used as a prominent ingredient in polymerization reactions. Wastewater treatment is one of the predominant applications of aluminium chloride which drives its demands. The upsurge in industrialization demands increased wastewater treatment solutions which also increases the demand for aluminum chloride. Moreover, a surge in demand for dyes and pigments can be considered as a key factor contributing to the growth of the market.



Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2133



However, growing concerns for the harmful emissions and chemical wastes produced during the manufacturing and production of the anhydrous aluminium chloride is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. High cost of maintenance and production are further presumed to act as market growth restraints. Advanced innovations and technology trends to tackle these concerns.



Asia-pacific is witnessing faster industrialization, urbanization, and expanding pharmaceutical, paints, and coating industries, which are fueling the demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride for various applications and contributing to market growth. Domestic production of dyes and chemical pigments is on the rise. China, Japan, and India are major producers and consumers of pesticides, pharmaceutical drugs, and cosmetics.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anhydrous-aluminium-chloride-market



Some of the key market players in anhydrous aluminum chloride market include



BASF SE

Kemira,

Gulbrandsen

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Base Metal Group

Xiangshui Long Yang

Lynwon Group



Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market: Segmentation



For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the anhydrous aluminum chloride market based on form, applications, and region:



Form (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)



Granule

Powder



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)



Dyes and Pigments

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Hydrocarbon Resins

Fumed Alumina

Electrolytic Production of Aluminium

Titanium Dioxide

Others



Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2133



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)



North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Browse Related Reports –



Fermentation Chemicals Market Size, Growth & Analysis, By Product Type, By Form , By Application, By Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027.



Anisic Aldehyde Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Form, By Grade, By Sales Channel, By Applications, Forecasts To 2027



Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com