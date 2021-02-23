New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The upswing in industrialization, increasing use of anhydrous aluminum chloride as a catalyst, rise in domestic production of dyes and chemical pigments, increased use in consumer goods, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are key factors contributing to high CAGR of anhydrous aluminum chloride market during the forecast period.



The research report on Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market is an extensive report offering a comprehensive overview of the overall industry. The Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market was valued at USD 830.43 Million in 2019 and is expected to be valued at USD 1.31 Billion by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.3% through the forecast period. Anhydrous aluminium chloride is an odorless solid crystalline in nature. It is also called aluminium trichloride and is a product of many organic chemical processes.



The Global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Aditya Birla Chemicals, BASF SE, Kemira, Gulbrandsen, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Light Metal, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Dongying Kunbao Chemica, Juhua Group Corporation, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., and Base Metal Group, among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market is split into:



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)



Granule

Powder



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)



Dyes and Pigments

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Hydrocarbon Resins

Fumed Alumina

Titanium Dioxide

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Anhydrous Aluminium Chloride market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Upswing in industrialization

3.2. Increased use of anhydrous aluminum chloride as a catalyst

3.3. High demand for granular anhydrous aluminum chloride

3.4. Thriving pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry

Chapter 4. Anhydrous aluminium chloride Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Anhydrous aluminium chloride Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Anhydrous aluminium chloride Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Anhydrous aluminium chloride Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of Waste water treatment

4.4.1.2. Growth of pharmaceuticals and personal care industry

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness

4.4.2.2. Availability of generics

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Anhydrous aluminium chloride Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Anhydrous aluminium chloride PESTEL Analysis



Continue….



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



