Ani Ani Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its All-New Earth Grill

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Ani Ani is an inspiring Asian startup of two friends and outdoor enthusiasts from Hong Kong, Keith and Kichibee. The company is proudly introducing Earth Grill, an amazing cooking solution that is used by the Japanese outdoor enthusiasts to cook everything. Moreover, they also use it to develop new recipes that are very delicious and friendly to the environment.



Followed by its overwhelming success locally in Japan, Ani Ani is now introducing it to the world, and the company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project.



"Earth Grill is a three dimensional cooking platform, and it features a waved beam design that is essential in holding the logs together, while burning the wood." Said the spokesperson of Ani Ani, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. The Earth Grill is highly compact and can be used to cook and bake pretty much everything ranging from steaks to pizza and from barbecue to grilled sandwiches.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/579790225/earth-grill-the-art-of-open-flame-cooking and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the manufacturing and delivery of this amazing cooking station. Furthermore, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of HK$ 20,000, and Ani Ani is offering this amazing cooking and grilling solution as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Ani Ani

Ani Ani is a Hong Kong based company that is taking the concept of minimalist cooking to the next level. The company is now introducing its environmentally friendly open-flame cooking solution called Earth Grill. Moreover, the company is currently raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming everyone for their generous contributions.



Contact:



Contact Person: Keith Chow

Company: Ani Ani Intl. Ltd.

Country: Hong Kong

Phone: 852-60615497

Email: keith@aniani-intl.com

Website: http://kck.st/2ur20ds