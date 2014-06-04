New Independent Film from Texas Addresses Government Experimentations on Humans

Windcrest, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- All the way from Austin, Texas, TKO: An Human Experiment, is about two human experiment subjects known as “experimentees”. Over time, they gain special abilities due to their experiments. The film contains action and adventure, and totally different from the coming of age genre the independent sector of Austin usually produces.



The film takes place in two countries which already sets it apart from the rest. Most independent films from Texas are set in one location due to budget, but not only does TKO take place in the United States but also thousands of miles away in China.



The teaser for the film alone is shocking; viewers can see footage of an incident that showcases an experimentee’s abilities. TKO has the possibilities of being an controversial film because it brings to light an industry the general public lacks awareness of.



Ani-Flix Studios also known as AFS, collaborated with Chinese native Li Zhang to create the film. "Austin is one of the leading cities of medical and scientific research." Li says. "Many people mostly students and the homeless are the ones who go to these experiments." Zhang fails to say more about the film. “You’ll just have to go and see it.”



About Ani-Flix Studios

Ani-Flix Studios was founded in 2010. They completed two short films which includes an animation. Their first short film titled, Get Off It, premiered at the Sorin Reel Film Festival. Their first independent indie, Trapped, screened at The Alamo Drafthouse.



Contact Ani-Flix Studios

Manager: Dee Miranda

210-214-1825

Ani-Flix Studios

Windcrest, Tx, USA

http://www.aniflixstudios.com

http://www.twitter.com/aniflixstudios