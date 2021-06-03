AniBlock Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Puzzle Master

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- AniBlock Inc. has proudly announced the launch of its all-new Puzzle Master called The Octonauts STEM brain teasers. By keeping children busy and engaged, the new Puzzle Master will reduce the parenting stress during COVID-19, while also helping children learn and play with endless motivations and accomplishments. To introduce this project to the world, AniBlock Inc. has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and the company is welcoming generous support and backing.



"We are passionate about developing physical toys combining digital contents for the value of hands-on play in every child, and we take great pride in introducing a new play culture for kids." Said the spokesperson of AniBlock Inc., while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. AniBlock Puzzle Master : The Octonauts is available in 12 languages and is designed to make children emotionally, mentally and academically strong.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/aniblock/puzzle-master-octonauts and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000 but due to the overwhelming response of the backing community, the project has already exceeded this original campaign goal. Furthermore, the company is offering a wide range of rewards including the puzzle with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About AniBlock Puzzle Master

AniBlock Puzzle Master : The Octonauts is a STEM learning based physical toy from the AniBlock Puzzle Series of AniBlock Inc. and the company is introducing it as a unique way to reduce the parenting stress during the pandemic. The puzzle will keep children busy, while also giving them emotional, mental, and academic strength along with a sense of accomplishment and problem solving.



Contact:



Contact Person: Ingyu Lee

Company: AniBlock Inc.

City: Sunnyvale

State: California

Country: United States

Email: contact@aniblockpuzzle.com

Website: www.aniblockpuzzle.com