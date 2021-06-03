AniBlock Inc.

AniBlock Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Puzzle Master

Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, The Octonauts STEM Brain Teasers by AniBlock will Reduce the Parenting Stress During COVID-19!

 

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- AniBlock Inc. has proudly announced the launch of its all-new Puzzle Master called The Octonauts STEM brain teasers. By keeping children busy and engaged, the new Puzzle Master will reduce the parenting stress during COVID-19, while also helping children learn and play with endless motivations and accomplishments. To introduce this project to the world, AniBlock Inc. has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and the company is welcoming generous support and backing.

"We are passionate about developing physical toys combining digital contents for the value of hands-on play in every child, and we take great pride in introducing a new play culture for kids." Said the spokesperson of AniBlock Inc., while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. AniBlock Puzzle Master : The Octonauts is available in 12 languages and is designed to make children emotionally, mentally and academically strong.

The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/aniblock/puzzle-master-octonauts and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 5,000 but due to the overwhelming response of the backing community, the project has already exceeded this original campaign goal. Furthermore, the company is offering a wide range of rewards including the puzzle with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.

About AniBlock Puzzle Master
AniBlock Puzzle Master : The Octonauts is a STEM learning based physical toy from the AniBlock Puzzle Series of AniBlock Inc. and the company is introducing it as a unique way to reduce the parenting stress during the pandemic. The puzzle will keep children busy, while also giving them emotional, mental, and academic strength along with a sense of accomplishment and problem solving.

Contact:

Contact Person: Ingyu Lee
Company: AniBlock Inc.
City: Sunnyvale
State: California
Country: United States
Email: contact@aniblockpuzzle.com
Website: www.aniblockpuzzle.com

