Animal Disinfectant Market Forecast and COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2022 -- The global animal disinfectant market size is estimated at USD 3.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026.



The market has a promising growth potential due to plethora of factors, including the rising number of reported zoonotic diseases, increasing cases of cross-contamination from animals to humans, growing focus of policy-makers and regulatory authorities on the hygiene and sanitation aspects of animal food production and technological advancements in the optimized utilization of animal disinfectant products.



COVID-19 Impact on the Animal Disinfectant Market:



The impact of COVID-19 lockdown was tremendous in scale across the globe and profound especially in the key consumption markets for animal disinfectants. The demand for disinfectant products channelized for the livestock sector has remained high, with manufacturing plants for both disinfectants and water treatment being utilized at almost full capacity for companies such as Lanxess.



However, the supply-chain disruptions in the key emerging markets, especially Mexico and Central America, negatively impacted the sales, albeit for a temporary period. The last mile connectivity to small and medium-scale livestock farms suffered a setback due to weakness in the distribution channels. Prominent players in the market such as Neogen expect a surge in demand with markets opening up gradually, and thus, capacity-building remains among the major focus areas.



Key giants have also embarked on inorganic growth strategies by acquiring regionally-prominent disinfectant manufacturers and thereby strengthening their geographical outreach. Livestock disinfectant companies are also intensifying their efforts to develop a plethora of anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-viral solutions in the wake of growing concerns for zoonotic diseases.



The negative impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing and distribution arenas of animal disinfectant is slowly receding, with some of the major markets gradually progressing toward normalcy. However, full-fledged growth momentum that was predicted in pre-COVID years will effectively materialize from the third or fourth quarter of 2022.



Key global market players offer wide range of animal disinfectant products to improve animal health and performance. Prominent livestock disinfectant manufacturers have strong presence in the European and North America countries. The key companies in the animal disinfectant market are Neogen Corporation (US), GEA (Germany), Lanxess AG (Germany), Zoetis (US), Kersia Group (France), and CID Lines (Belgium). Various strategies, such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, were adopted by the key companies to remain competitive in the animal disinfectant market.



