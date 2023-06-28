Animal Disinfectants Market Is Projected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2023 -- The global animal disinfectants market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The increased focus on biosecurity measures in livestock and poultry farming, along with the persistent threat of zoonotic diseases, has driven the demand for effective animal disinfectants. As a result, the market has experienced significant growth to meet these evolving demands.



The iodine segment holds the largest share in the animal disinfectants market due to its effectiveness in killing a broad spectrum of microorganisms. Iodine-based disinfectants are known for their strong antimicrobial properties and are considered safer and less toxic compared to some alternatives.



The dairy cleaning segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the animal disinfectants market. Maintaining a clean and hygienic environment is crucial in dairy farming, and disinfectants play a vital role in eliminating pathogens and ensuring milk quality and safety. Regulatory requirements and industry guidelines related to dairy hygiene also contribute to the demand for animal disinfectants in this segment.



In terms of form, the liquid segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate. Liquid disinfectants are easy to use, have a wide application range, and can effectively penetrate surfaces for thorough disinfection. The increasing emphasis on biosecurity and disease prevention drives the demand for efficient and versatile liquid disinfectants.



Europe accounts for the largest market share in the animal disinfectants industry. The region has a significant presence of livestock and poultry farming and has stringent regulations and standards for animal health and welfare. Growing awareness about zoonotic diseases and the importance of biosecurity measures further drive the demand for animal disinfectants in Europe.



Key players in the animal disinfectants market include Neogen Corporation, GEA Group, Lanxess, Zoetis, Solvay, Stockmeier Group, Kersia Group, Ecolab, Albert Kerbl GmbH, PCC Group, G Shepherd Animal Health, Sanosil AG, DeLaval Inc., Diversey Holdings Ltd., and Fink Tec GmbH.



