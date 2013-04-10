Animal Farm: New Children's Book by Tony Rubino Inspires Bullying Victims to Unite, Stand Tall & Overcome Adversity

Somerset, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- The statistics tell a sorry tale, with one in three children falling victim to bullying and other damaging victimization. However, a new book by New Jersey author Tony Rubino is set to lend a helping hand to thousands of children and their friends.



‘Animal Farm’ takes a fun and entertaining story, weaving it into an equally-powerful life lesson could turn a child’s life around for the better.



Synopsis:



The farmer's lovable pet dogs and the other animals living on a farm pass their time playing the game of tag. The farm has a six-foot fence surrounding it, protecting the farm animals from larger wild animals living in the near-by black forest.



One day a large hungry coyote jumps over the fence into the barnyard, and it is up to the farmer's pet dogs, Omni and Baby, and the other animals to send the coyote back over the fence with the help of an unsuspecting friend.



As the author explains, his work deliberately calls on every child’s love and affection for animal-based characters.



“I believe this Children story is important because it shows through the animals how those who are bullied and threatened can unite, and stand together with the help of concerned friends can turn a bad situation into a good one,” says Rubino.



Continuing, “This story will appeal to all Children, and their parents, as it tells of animals who are brave, courageous, bold, and love to have fun!”



Since its recent release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader commented, “This is one of the best children's books ever. It reminds me of one of my personal favorites, Animal Cafe.”



Even with so much success on his hands, the author refuses to lose sight of what is truly important.



“It’s all about changing lives and giving children the confidence to stand up to those who want to harm them. Straight education often doesn’t work; the key is to wrap the life lessons up into a powerful story that children will actually want to read,” Rubino adds.



‘Animal Farm’, published by PublishAmerica, is available now: http://amzn.to/1461NbC



About the Author: The author lives in Somerset, NJ.