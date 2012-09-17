Animal Feed Additives Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.5 Billion Globally in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Animal Feed and Feed Additives Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast, 2011 - 2018", global animal feed additives market was worth USD 13.5 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 17.5 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2011 to 2018. In the overall global market, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue till 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to enjoy 32.4% of global animal feed additives market revenue share in 2018 followed by Europe.



The increase in global demand for meat and meat products has fueled the growth of global feed additives market over the last three years. This growth is particularly higher in emerging countries like China, India, and Brazil which contributed 23% in 2011 and expected to contribute 39% in 2018.



Read More: Animal Feed Additives Market



The animal feed additives market is segmented into antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, feed enzymes, feed acidifiers and others (Trace minerals, NPN and so on). The global feed acidifiers market is estimated to reach USD 1.6 billionin 2018 from USD 1.0 billion in 2011, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2011 to 2018. Asia Pacific is major sales contributor and is expected to hold 32% of the global market share in 2018. This market is expected to have high growth of CAGR 4.0% due to higher demand and sales. The U.S. remains the leader in the North American amino acids market with 29.9% market share, while China leads the Asia Pacific market with 49.5% market share followed by Japan. Within Europe, UK draws the largest demand, which is followed by Germany.



Major applications analyzed in this report are enhancing animal nutritional growth, feed quality, and meat quality. Enhancing the feed quality remains the leading demand generating factor followed by meat quality enhancement with 21%. The consumption of chicken and beef in the U.S. is huge due to the eating habits and consumption trends. Asia and Europe are the largest users of chicken.



The major industry drivers of animal feed additives market are rise in global meat consumption, rising awareness regarding meat quality and dairy products, and recent livestock disease outbreaks promoting feed additive usage. Also industrialization in meat production is an important driver. Key challenges the industry is facing today are rising cost of natural feed products and ban on antibiotics - these can be viewed as an opportunity for others.



Browse Full Food & Beverages Market Research Reports : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-beverages-market-reports-4.html



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of animal feed additives products in global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of animal feed additives product manufacturers, product sales, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global animal feed additives market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global animal feed additives market as below:



Feed Additives Type

Antibiotics

Vitamins

A

E

B

C

Others

Antioxidants

Amino acids

Tryptophan

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Others

Feed enzymes

Phytase

Non-Starch Polysaccharides & Others

Feed Acidifiers

Others (Trace minerals, NPN and so on)

Feed additives by livestock

Pork/Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquaculture

Others

In addition the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to following geographical markets:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/animal-feed-and-feed-additives-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Web : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com