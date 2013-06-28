Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Animal Feed Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

The Animal Feed Market in India is showing remarkable growth owing to the rise in the livestock population which is responsible for accelerating its demand. Moreover, the livestock based food industry is also growing, which implies that there will be requirement for healthy livestock base to support the interlinked markets. So, ensuring proper nutritional feed intake of these animals become highly essential. All these factors are indicating towards the bright future of the Indian feed industry in the coming years.



The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief description about animal feed, its various aspects and its role in the proper development of an animal. After this, the various factors determining the composition of animal feed are also discussed. It then moves into the market overview section, which provides an overview of the global animal feed market with details regarding its current market scenario and its overall production in the last two years. In addition to it, region wise breakup of feed production has been provided. Then, the share of different types of feeds in the overall feed production along with region wise production break up of those feeds is also included. The next section provides an insight about the Indian animal feed industry, highlighting the total production of feeds during the past years and its growth in the coming years. Again, the production breakup of different types of feed is provided. After this, details regarding Indias share out of global livestock wealth, livestocks share in the overall farm output in India and share of cost of feed in the overall production cost in the animal based food products industry is also provided. The next section elaborates on the value chain analysis of the sector.



In the next section, segmentation of the animal feed industry based on different types of feeds is done. The categories include poultry feed, cattle feed and aqua feed and brief overview regarding each category is also provided.



A separate section on import and export of different types of animal feeds is also provided, highlighting the growth in import and export values over the years. Then, details regarding major importing and exporting nations are also provided.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry that include growth in livestock population, untapped market potential, increasing domestic consumption of animal based food products, growth of user industries, favourable demographics and increase in disposable income. The key challenges include rise in ingredient price, high pricing, lower impact on native breeds and unpredictable climatic conditions.



The next section speaks about the government initiatives in the animal feed market in India, which covers ongoing schemes, upcoming schemes under Union Budget 2012-13 and proposals under 12th five year plan, special initiatives for the year 2012 due to drought like condition along with some other initiatives.



The major trends identified in the sector include exhibitions and events, usage of information technology (IT), feed production from unusual sources, bypass protein, strategic activities and replacement of molasses.



The competition section offers a competitive landscape of the players by providing their financials and key financial ratios. It also provides elaborate information regarding the organizations. Key financial parameters constitute the financial performances of the players which are followed by business highlights. Porters Five Forces Analysis has been incorporated for a brief but effective understanding of the market scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the animal feed market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public Domestic Companies

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

KSE Ltd.

Venkys India Ltd.

Private Domestic Companies

Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Kaveris Bio Proteins Pvt. Ltd.

Royal Agrofoods Pvt. Ltd.

SKM Animal Feeds & Foods (India) Ltd.

Varun Vet Care Pvt. Ltd.

Private Foreign Companies

Charoen Pokphand India Pvt. Ltd.

Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116514/animal-feed-market-in-india-2012.html