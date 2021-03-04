The growth of the market is attributed to growing consumption of animal-derived food products in animal genomics, and increasing demand for genetic testing services.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Animal Genetics Market is projected to reach USD 9.66 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. With the help of genetic modification practices which are quite progressive over the recent past, the production of animals with changed breeds has become high, hence attracting investments from all the major consumers on a global scale. Placental mammal farmers area unit achieving high milk-and meat-production by leveraging animal genetic technology. With the assistance of strategic breeding, the placental mammal farmers have been able to bag comparatively higher gains, that is likely to broaden and drive the growth of the end-user base of the market.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Genus Plc; Envigo Corporation, Topigs Norsvin, CRV Holding B.V, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corporation, Zoetis, Inc, URUS and Animal Genetics, Inc. among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Animal Genetics market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Animal Genetics Market on the basis of live animals, genetic materials and services:
Live Animals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Porcine
Bovine
Poultry
Canine
Others
Genetic Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Embryo
Semen
Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Genetic Trait Testing
Genetic Disease Testing
DNA Type Testing
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Animal Genetics Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Animal Genetics market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Animal GeneticsMarket Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Animal GeneticsMarket Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increased adoption of advanced genetic technologies
4.2.2.2. Rising consumption of animal-sourced protein
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Shortage of skilled professionals in veterinary research
4.2.3.2. Economic sustainability on a lower scale
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Animal Genetics Market By Live Animals Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Live Animals Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Porcine
5.1.2. Bovine
5.1.3. Poultry
5.1.4. Canine
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. Animal Genetics Market By Genetic Materials Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Genetic Materials Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Embryo
6.1.2. Semen
CONTINUED..!!
