Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Segment (Antibiotics, Growth Hormones, Feed Enzymes, Organic Acids, Probiotics and Prebiotics, â-Agonists, Phytogenics), by Animals (Porcine, Poultry, Aquaculture) – Global Forecasts to 2018“ report to its research database.



The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market is segmented into antibiotics/antimicrobials, probiotics and prebiotics, organic acids, feed enzymes, hormonal growth promonants, ?-agonists, phytogenics, and others. These growth promoters are used in the animal feed to increase their growth and to enhance their performance. The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market, by animal industry is segmented into porcine, poultry, livestock, equine, and aquaculture.



Antibiotics was the largest segment of the animal growth promoters market and was valued at $4,489.7 million in 2013. However, feed enzymes are expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increasing popularity and demand for alternatives to antibiotic and hormonal growth promoters.



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There are little or no regulations on the use of animal growth promoters in most Asian countries resulting in the widespread use of antibiotic and hormonal growth promoters in the animal husbandry. China is one of the largest producers and consumers of in-feed antibiotics globally. In addition, U.S. also makes use of growth promoters on a large scale and is one of the highest consumers of antibiotic growth promoters. However, many countries including the EU-27 and South Korea have banned the use of antibiotic growth promoters. In addition, many other countries are likely to follow suit. This is likely to increase the demand for alternative growth promoters such as feed enzymes, organic acids, and probiotics and prebiotics, among others. However, Russia continues to make large use of antibiotic growth promoters leading to the further growth of this market.



The porcine industry made use of the largest amount of growth promoters, in 2013, followed by poultry and livestock. The changing consumption trend globally is likely to increase the demand for pork meat, thus making more use of the growth promoters.



Countries such as Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand in the RoW region are also expected to witness growth in this market, owing to very little regulations on the use of growth promoters in animals and the increasing meat demand.



The global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market witness’s high competitive intensity as there are many big and small firms with similar product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (new product launches, acquisitions, and geographic expansions) to increase their market share and to establish a strong foothold in the global market. However, increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding the hazards of using antibiotic growth promoters and their ban are likely to hamper the growth of this market.



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The report extensively covers the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market (products and animals).



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help the firms in garnering a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios and services offered by the major 10 players in the growth promoters and performance enhancers market. The report analyzes the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market and applications across geographies

- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.

- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various animal growth promoters across geographies.

- Market Diversification: Information about new products and services, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.

- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products and services, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.



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