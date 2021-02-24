New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The increase in the adoption of pet animals, coupled with the increasing consumption of meat and milk are influencing the market growth.



Market Size – USD 43.55 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Demand for veterinary products and treatments.



The Global Animal Health Market is forecast to reach USD 70.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by government initiatives to encourage the growth of veterinary products and treatments. Increase in the adoption of pet animals, coupled with the increasing consumption of meat and milk, will boost the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in the healthcare industry will also impact the growth of the market positively. Regulating animal health and preventing animal disease outbreaks is essential to the economy as well as the safety of a country's food supply.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market is segmented on the basis of product type into vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and diagnostics.



The vaccines segment is forecast to witness the highest growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period.



Animals receive vaccines for infectious diseases such as rabies, parvovirus, distemper, hepatitis, rotavirus, E. coli, pinkeye, and brucellosis.



Veterinary vaccines have an important role in protecting animal health, reducing animal suffering, enabling efficient production of animal foods, and significantly reducing the need for antibiotics to treat food and companion animals.



The market is segmented on the basis of animal type into production animal and companion animal.



The companion animal segment is forecast to witness the highest growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing rate of pet adoption, especially dogs and cats.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Animal Health market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Animal Health market are listed below:



Elanco, Bayer, Merial, Merc, Biogenesis Bago, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim, Neogen, Heska, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Vetoquinol, and Virbac, among others.



Product types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Vaccines



Pharmaceuticals



Feed Additives



Diagnostics



Animal type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Production Animal



Companion Animal



Dosage type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Oral



Parenteral



Topical



Transdermal



Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Retail pharmacies and drug stores



E-commerce



Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics



End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Reference Laboratories



Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing



Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics



Others



Radical Features of the Animal Health Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Animal Health market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Animal Health industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Animal Health Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Animal Health Market By Product type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Animal Health Market By Animal type Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Animal Health Market By Dosage type Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Animal Health Market By Distribution channel Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Animal Health Market By End Users Insights & Trends



Chapter 10. Animal Health Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



12.1. Bayer



12.2. Elanco



12.3. Merck



12.4. Merial



12.5. Zoetis Inc.



