The increase in the adoption of pet animals, coupled with the increasing consumption of meat and milk are influencing the market growth.



Market Size – USD 43.55 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Demand for veterinary products and treatments



The Global Animal Health Market is forecast to reach USD 70.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by government initiatives to encourage the growth of veterinary products and treatments. Increase in the adoption of pet animals, coupled with the increasing consumption of meat and milk, will boost the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in the healthcare industry will also impact the growth of the market positively. Regulating animal health and preventing animal disease outbreaks is essential to the economy as well as the safety of a country's food supply.



Diseases affecting animal health may also affect human health. Regular animal healthcare checkups of these diseases are easier, more effective and less expensive to address in animals, than in humans. There are many different ways to prevent sickness and injury among animals, including clean water, feed, a healthy environment, and most importantly vaccinations against diseases. However, expensive medications and vaccines for animals are expected to be a restraining factor in the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Elanco, Bayer, Merial, Merc, Biogenesis Bago, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim, Neogen, Heska, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Vetoquinol, and Virbac, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Animal Health market.



Product types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Diagnostics



Animal type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Production Animal

Companion Animal



Dosage type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Transdermal



Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Retail pharmacies and drug stores

E-commerce

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics



End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Reference Laboratories

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Animal Health market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Animal Health market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



