The Global Animal Health Market is forecast to reach USD 70.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- The Global Animal Health Market is forecast to reach USD 70.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by government initiatives to encourage the growth of veterinary products and treatments. Increase in the adoption of pet animals, coupled with the increasing consumption of meat and milk, will boost the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in the healthcare industry will also impact the growth of the market positively. Regulating animal health and preventing animal disease outbreaks is essential to the economy as well as the safety of a country's food supply.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 impact assessment included in this report makes it highly distinctive from other market reports of the same category. Researchers have drawn a major focus on the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Animal Health market. This section depicts the pandemic's effects on the global economic scenario, which have further impacted the Animal Health business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the market's potential downturn. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and changes can be seen in the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the report broadly assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Animal Health market, besides offering a future COVID-19 impact assessment.
Key Highlights of the Global Animal Health Market Report:
Geographical Analysis:
The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Animal Health market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Animal Health market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Animal Health market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.
Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:
Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region
Estimated increase in the consumption rate
Proposed growth of the market share of each region
Geographical contribution to market revenue
Expected growth rate of the regional markets
Competitive Landscape
The report presents a holistic investigation of the Animal Health business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.
Leading Industry Participants:
Elanco, Bayer, Merial, Merc, Biogenesis Bago, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim, Neogen, Heska, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Vetoquinol, and Virbac, among others.
Product types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Vaccines
Pharmaceuticals
Feed Additives
Animal type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Production Animal
Companion Animal
Dosage type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Oral
Parenteral
Topical
Transdermal
Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Retail pharmacies and drug stores
E-commerce
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)
Reference Laboratories
Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing
Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
Thank you for reading our report.
