The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics services market consists of sales of Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics services such as consultation, surgery, medicine and other food items for animals. Veterinary Clinic are those premises at which veterinary surgery is practiced, but at which animals are not retained overnight. In veterinary hospitals veterinary surgery is practiced and animals receive treatment, nursing care, and other services. Services in veterinary hospitals include reception, treatment and care of animals suffering from disease or injury or in need of surgical or medical treatment or assistance.



The rise in adoption of companion pets globally is driving the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market. The key factor behind this rise in adoption is increasing humanization of pets, as an increasing number of pet owners are accepting pets as family members. According to American Veterinary Medical Association report, there was a correlation between the degree of human/animal bond and pet spending. According to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), In the USA, approximately 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year. Also, according to a study in 2018, Americans spent about $17 billion on veterinary care in hospital, clinics and food. Similarly, Chinese pet owners spent more than 5,000 yuan per pet in 2018, an increase of 15% from 2017. With this growth, the animal hospital and veterinary clinics market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market was valued at about $67.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $105.22 billion at a CAGR of 11.8% through 2022.



VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Ltd., CVS Group Plc, Mars, Inc.



North America was the largest region in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market in 2018, followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe respectively.



Veterinary healthcare access is relatively poor in most developing countries and some developed nations. Globally, the disease burden is significantly high in low and middle income countries. For instance, in 2014, India reported approximately 63,000 veterinarians while the country required more than 150,000 veterinarians . Thus, shortage of skilled veterinarian professionals is having a negative impact on the growth of the animal hospital and veterinary clinics market.



Many veterinary care service providers are adopting big data technologies to provide better treatment for pets, livestock and animals. This technology is used to diagnose and assess potential diseases. Big data enables veterinarians identify the diseases affecting cattle and pets in various locations and regions. For instance, Bayer Healthcare Animal introduced applications to assess potential signs of diseases in animals, thus enabling faster diagnosis and treatment of disease conditions. Some of the major veterinary care providers opting big data analytics to treat pet health issues are VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospitals and Greencross Limited.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market and assist manufacturers and Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics organization to better grasp the development course of Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



