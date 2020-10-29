Animal Parasiticides Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020-2024

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Animal Parasiticides Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Animal Parasiticides Market: Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Elanco Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Virbac, CEVA SANTE ANIMALE, Perrigo and Vetoquinol Global.



Merck Animal Health Completes Acquisition of U.S. Rights to SENTINEL® Brand of Combination Parasiticides for Companion Animals



July 02, 2020: MADISON, N.J.-- Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of the U.S. rights to SENTINEL® FLAVOR TABS® and SENTINEL® SPECTRUM® Chews in the Companion Animal category from Virbac (NYSE Euronext:VIRP).



Comprehensive parasite protection is an essential part of canine overall health and well-being. "Our veterinary medicines, including parasiticides, and vaccines continue to transform the animal health industry and further solidify our position in the U.S. Companion Animal category," said Rick DeLuca, president, Merck Animal Health. "The extensive breadth and depth of our product portfolio enhances our offerings of comprehensive pet care solutions, which provide a full range of complementary solutions for our customers to improve the health and well-being of animals and the people who care for them."



Zoetis Scientists Present Positive Efficacy Data for Investigational Triple Combination Parasiticide at American Heartworm Society Meeting



September 09, 2019: PARSIPPANY, N.J.-- Zoetis Inc. today announced that its scientists presented positive efficacy data for the company's investigational, triple combination parasiticide product at the 2019 Triennial meeting of the American Heartworm Society (AHS) in New Orleans, La. Zoetis is developing a triple combination product containing sarolaner, moxidectin and pyrantel that is administered orally once a month as a preventative for heartworm disease and to treat and control ticks, fleas, and intestinal nematodes in dogs.



The results from effectiveness studies in dogs treated with the combination product demonstrated that no adult heartworms were recovered from animals in the laboratory studies and no positive test results for adult heartworms were obtained from dogs in the field study. The product was well-tolerated in all studies presented.



In addition, data from a separate study, which tested the efficacy of oral moxidectin at doses ranging from 3 to 60 µg/kg against three confirmed macrocyclic lactone resistant heartworm strains, served as the basis for selecting the dose of moxidectin included in the investigational combination product. In this study, moxidectin at 24µg/kg given monthly for three consecutive months demonstrated a high level of efficacy in reducing the development of heartworms in these dogs.



The Global Animal Parasiticides Market valued at USD 9220.5 million in the year 2019 has been witnessing moderate growth over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about animal healthcare worldwide. Besides, escalating number of livestock animals for the purpose of food production in emerging economies is leading to a rising demand of animal healthcare products, which also drives the growth of the global animal parasiticides market. An increase in the animal healthcare expenditure for animal welfare to improve the health of livestock animals is further fuelling the overall animal parasiticides market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of companion animals in the developed economies also anticipated to positively influence the animal parasiticides market.



Among the Product Type segment in the Animal Parasiticides market (Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides and Endectocides), Ectoparasiticides are expected to show high growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of ectoparasiticides for the treatment of insect infestation in animals and growing investment in the development of new veterinary products that will elevate the growth of the market. Some of the major oral chewable ectoparasiticides tablets to control ticks and fleas in the companion animals are NexGard, Bravecto and Simparica.



Based on Animal Type (Farm Animals and Companion Animals), Farm Animals dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, owning to rising demand of animal food and growing concern for quality in meat and other animal products. Furthermore, increasing consumption of animal by-products and growing investment in animal healthcare expenditure will augment the market growth. The factors driving the growth of the segment are rising demand of animal food products, greater concerns of parasite control in these animals, and the growing population of farm animals.



Based on Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics and Pharmacies & Drug Stores), Pharmacies and Drug Stores dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, owning to the growing concerns on health and wellness of companion and livestock drive the market growth for pharmacies segment. Also, rising disposable income of individuals and the technological advancement in the diagnostic instruments in veterinary care to cater health of their pets will augment industry growth during the forecast period.



The Europe market is estimated to be the leading market for animal parasiticides during the forecast period with Germany being the leading country in the region followed by France, United Kingdom and Italy. Growing expenditure on healthcare of animal and increasing adoption of pet animals are the factors responsible for growth of Europe Animal Parasiticides market. Nominal approval regulations and easy availability of the products in the region owing to the presence of major animal health companies in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the market.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic that emanated from China and spread across the world will have major implications on the animal health and parasiticides market. This is because of the complete lockdown, stagnated economies and restrictions in movement of non-essential goods.



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Animal Parasiticides Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



