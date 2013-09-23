Animal Vaccines Market Poise $8.6 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The “Animal/Veterinary Vaccines Market [Products (Livestock - Bovine, Companion - Canine, Poultry, Equine), Diseases (Rabies, Distemper, Foot & Mouth, Gumboro, Avian Influenza, Strangles), Technology (Live attenuated, DNA, Recombinant)] – Global Forecast to 2018”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Rest of the World.



Browse 99 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 281 pages and in-depth TOC on “Animal/Veterinary Vaccines Market [Products (Livestock - Bovine, Companion - Canine, Poultry, Equine), Diseases (Rabies, Distemper, Foot & Mouth, Gumboro, Avian Influenza, Strangles), Technology (Live attenuated, DNA, Recombinant)] – Global Forecast to 2018”



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The animal vaccines market studied is segmented by products, animal diseases, and technologies that are involved in developing vaccines for veterinary administration. The global animal vaccines market, by products, is further segmented into seven segments, such as companion animal vaccines, livestock, poultry, porcine, equine, aquaculture, and other animal vaccines. The livestock vaccines market is further sub-segmented into bovine vaccines and small ruminant vaccines, whereas the companion animal vaccines market is further classified into canine vaccines and feline vaccines. The livestock vaccines segment dominates the market with close to 37% share followed by porcine and poultry. The large share of these segments is attributed to their major use of animals related to the food industry (meat, chicken, eggs, and dairy products), which are considered as healthy sources of protein. However, the aquaculture and companion vaccine segments will witness a healthy growth rate in the near future.



On the basis of technology, the animal vaccines market has segments like live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and DNA vaccines. The DNA vaccines technology will be the fastest-growing technology due to its cost effectiveness and easy production, rapid development against emerging diseases, and added thermo-stability between 4°C to 20°C in comparison with traditional vaccines.



The global animal vaccines market, valued at $5.4 billion in 2012, is primarily driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of animal diseases, increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases in humans, increasing investments by government bodies and animal welfare associations,, and continuous innovations and introductions of new products. On the other hand, factors such as increasing maintenance costs for vaccines and consumers’ increasing preference for vegetarian food to avoid obesity will restrict the growth of the market.



Europe accounts for the largest share in the animal vaccines market, followed by North America. Europe and North America collectively hold around 70% share of the global animal vaccines market, and are fast reaching maturity. Asia, Africa, and LATAM are poised to grow at double-digit rates owing to increasing investments by companies in these markets and due to improving healthcare facilities for animals.



Pfizer (U.S.), Merck (U.S.), Sanofi-Aventis (France), Bayer HealthCare (Germany), Virbac (France), Novartis (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Bioniche Animal Health Canada, Inc. (Canada), and Ceva (France) are the key players in the global animal vaccines market. Most of these companies have established their foothold in the market and new entrants will face challenges as far as making a mark in the industry is concerned. Additionally, stringent regulatory guidelines and the capital-intensive nature of the industry will make entry more difficult for new companies.



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