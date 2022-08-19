Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- Animal Wound Care Market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth in this market is driven by rising demand for animal food products, increasing companion animal market, and surging veterinary healthcare expenditure. However, an upsurge in pet care expenditures and the dearth of vet practitioners in developing markets are impeding the market's growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Animal Wound Care Market"

In this report, the animal wound care market is segmented on the basis of product, animal type, end users and region.



"Companion animals defined for the largest share in the animal wound care market by animals"



In 2021, companion animals for a larger share of the global market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, the rising number of sports horses, and surging demand for pet insurance across the world.



"Veterinary hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by end user"



On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals and clinics and home care settings. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increasing companion animal population and rising pet care expenditure in emerging regions.



"Based on Region, North America holds the largest share in the animal wound care market"



On the basis of region, the animal wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 due to major players availability and advanced healthcare infrastructure.



Key Market Players:



The prominent players in the global animal wound care market are Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Elanco Animal Health (US), Virbac (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK), Neogen Corporation (US), Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Prima-Vet Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), Jazz Medical, LLC (Ireland), Kericure Inc. (US), etc.



