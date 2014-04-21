Animals Away Introduces Personal Pet Transport

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Moving can be a tremendously confusing time for pets, especially when the relocation is a major one. Leaving a home, a source of safety and security, and relocating to a new space can be very traumatic. Adding to a sense of uneasiness, these animals often travel unaccompanied without their human caregivers for support. In an effort to alleviate this discomfort, Animals Away, the world's leading animal transportation service, is thrilled to introduce personal pet transport.



Animals Away has a variety of pet shipping services, described more fully at http://www.animalsaway.com/overview_services , accommodating every level of service a pet owner may need. Experts in domestic and international pet relocation, Animals Away can handle all travel arrangements with airlines, including the use of approved shipping kennels and crates. Their knowledgeable staff ensures pets have experience with the documentation, health records, and customs requirements needed for a stress-free move, and Animals Away outlines many of these requirements for pet transport at http://www.animalsaway.com/helpful_q_a



For an added level of care, though, owners can opt for VIP pet transportation, in which one of Animals Away's experienced handlers travels with the pet from door to door. Animals Away finds that this companionship minimizes confusion and distress for furry and feathered loved ones, giving pets the one-on-one attention they need to feel calm. Contact Animals Away about their VIP personal dog shipping service by visiting http://www.animalsaway.com/airline_vip_services and give pets a moving experience that is convenient and comfortable.



About Animals Away

Founded in 1992, Animals Away has revolutionized the pet shipping industry with its comprehensive animal transport services. With offices in New York City, Los Angeles, CA, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA, Animals Away has the excellent customer care, highly trained professionals, and unparalleled experience to provide clients and pets the very best relocation.



For more information:

Anthony Denicker

Animals Away

765 Amsterdam Avenue 15J

New York, New York 10025

(800) 492-7961

moreinfo@animalsaway.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u82v_4e5IfY

http://www.animalsaway.com