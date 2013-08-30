Animals of the Forest, Speedy Publishing's New Children's Content Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Yuliya Jones comes a great book published under the imprint Speedy Kids.



An early learning show and tell book for children ages 3-8 about the most common animals you will find in the forest from a fox, a rabbit, a deer, wildcat etc. A well illustrated animal book read along book for both children and adults to enjoy.



About Yuliya Jones

Animals of the Forest is my first book in the "Show and Tell" children's book series. Evolving out of my love of animals and the freedom they enjoy in the wild. My 5-year old daughter loves animals. She has a cat called Tomo and just loves learning about other animals. I love spending time outdoors in open spaces with my family exploring the natural world as there are so many exciting things to see and learn about in a natural habitat. Whilst you won't see many of the animals featured in this book in local woods and forests, they can often be seen in zoo parks and children do recognize them from the pictures in the book. I hope you and your little ones enjoy and please post a review on my book page if you have time.



Pick up a copy of Animals of The Forest at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Animals of The Forest at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628842388



Animals of The Forest at Kobo.Com http://www.kobobooks.com/search/search.html?q=9781628842388



Read what other people are saying about Animals of The Forest on GoodReads.Com http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/18320273-animals-of-the-forest



Animals of The Forest * by Yuliya Jones

Publication Date: July 19, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842388

Print ISBN: 9781628842371

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