Animation and Gaming Market in India 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Animation and Gaming market in India to grow at a CAGR of 37.06 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in outsourcing of animation development to India. The Animation and Gaming market in India has also been witnessing increasing demand for mobile games. However, the lack of skilled animators in India could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Animation and Gaming Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Animation and Gaming market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Crest Animation Studios Ltd., Toonz Animation India Pvt. Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd., Pentamedia Graphics Ltd., Maya Digital Studios Pvt. Ltd., UTV Software Communication Ltd., Heart Entertainment Ltd., Jadoo Works Pvt. Ltd., and Visual Computing Labs.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are the key trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



