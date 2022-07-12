Animation and Gaming Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants Electronic Arts, Aardman Animations, Capcom

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Animation and Gaming Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Animation and Gaming market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Sony Interactive Entertainment (Japan), Aardman Animations (United Kingdom), Activision Blizzard (United States), Adobe (United States), Autodesk (United States), Capcom (Japan), Crest Animation Studios (India), DQ Entertainment (India), DreamWorks Animation (United States), Electronic Arts (United States)



Definition:

Animation and gaming is a process of motion and shape change illusion as well as the art of applying design and aesthetics for animation and game development. Animation is mainly a method of pictorial presentation, has become the most prominent feature of technology-based learning environments. It refers to simulated motion pictures presenting movement of drawn objects. The demand for animation, gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation and gaming available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market



Market Trend:

- Growing Adoption of Visual Effects Technology in Movies

- Increasing Government Initiatives



Market Drivers:

- Rising Number of TV Channels

- Online Gaming to Become a Medium for Marketing and Promotion of Films

- Growth in Mobile Subscriber Base



Market Opportunities:

- Animation Players to Tie Up with Internet Subscription Service Providers

- Changing Trend from Touch Interaction to No-Touch Interaction

- Establishment of a Media Brand for Games

- Growing Use of 3D Animation Technology in Medical Forensics



The Global Animation and Gaming Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Media & Entertainment, Online Education, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Demand, Cloud Based), Gaming Software (PC games, Mobile games, Console games, Online games), Dimension Animation (2D, 3D)



Global Animation and Gaming market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Animation and Gaming market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Animation and Gaming

- -To showcase the development of the Animation and Gaming market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Animation and Gaming market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Animation and Gaming

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Animation and Gaming market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



