Animation Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The Indian animation market is growing at a tremendous rate. Due to animation finding application in many more avenues, the market is likely to develop even further. It has proven useful to advertisers and educators alike. Cost advantage coupled with a potentially strong domestic market will continue to drive the Indian animation market.



The report begins with a market overview section that includes information on the current and forecasted market size and growth of the Indian animation industry divided into various categories. It also provides a segmentation of the revenues and the expected change over 2010 to 2015. Further, it explains the existing revenue model for the animation industry. The graph accompanying shows the division of revenue from overseas to that of the domestic market and application of animation platforms. The process flow chart for the animation industry has also been highlighted. Porter analysis helps towards understanding the dynamics in the animation sector.



Drivers identified include growing demand from the film industry which will boost the demand for animation. This is complemented by details regarding the rise in the budget for animation movies as well as an increase in the average realization. Another reason for the tremendous growth in the animation sector is that Indian animators are considerably cheaper compared to that of their Korean or US counterparts. Other important factors are the growth in the gaming market in India which uses animation in an extensive way. Establishment of various training institutes imparting animation training will create a large pool of animators. Another important driver is tie-ups between various animation players and other companies which help the animators to supplement their revenues. Similarly, e-learning has many applications as far as the animation industry is concerned. As the e-learning industry is expected to grow at a steady rate so will the demand for applications using animation. Challenges identified are high set up cost of setting up a studio and manpower crunch.



Trends identified include cartoon characters which are becoming a rage among children as they can easily connect with them. Many companies are opting for animations to advertise their products so as to break the clutter in the advertisement world. Towards leveraging from the animation boom, training institutes are trying to spread their pan India presence through company owned or franchise run institutes. Television channels targeted at kids have been rising in India. Furthermore, the international animation movie releases changes the revenue equation and is likely to be even more profitable in the future.



The competition section begins with a bubble chart which provides the relative positions of the players based on their revenue, net profit and asset value or market capitalization. The major players in the market have been profiled which includes a financial summary for each of the players. Key ratios and key contacts are also listed. The last section looks to share the expected outlook of the market.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78696/animation-market-in-india-2012.html