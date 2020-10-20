Animation Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Animation software enables designers in creating scenes, by using stables images. Designers can combine numerous types of animation software such as 2D or 3D. They can also add advanced effects such as images, audios, or videos in their animated files. The major benefits of the best animation software are that it catches viewers' interest, promotes interactivity, generates branding, attracts web traffic, and improves cost-effectiveness.



360Quadrants shortlisted the top companies offering animation software in the animation software market. The quadrant is released by undertaking in-depth analysis of the shortlisted vendors and is updated after every three months. 360Quadrants conducts SWOT analysis and enables vendors in learning about the latest opportunities and trends in the market.



The global animation software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% at USD 478.1Bn by 2025. The market is driven by various factors such as the increasing adoption of visual effects in the film industry, high demand for 3D mobile apps and games, and increasing usage of the 3D mapping technology in navigation.



Animation Software Companies Quadrant Placement



360Quadrants has evaluated 60 software vendors that offer animation software, of which, the top 19 were positioned on a quadrant under visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging companies.



Adobe Animate, Unity, Maya, 3ds Max Design, Adobe Character Animator, MotionBuilder, Blender Animation, and Powtoon Animation Software have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the animation software space.



Cheetah 3D Animation, Mixamoand Animaker have been recognized as the Innovators in the animation software space.



Lightwave 3D, Biteable, and Tumult have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the animation software space.



Harmony, Keyshot, Viddyoze, Greensock, and Pencil2D have been identified as the Dynamic Differentiators in the animation software space.



360Quadrants Evaluation Approach



360Quadrants selected and assessed the top animation software vendors. These vendors were analyzed based on more than 100 shortlisted data pointers collected from product and company strategy evaluation, and inputs received from buyers and industry experts. Some of the parameters are rendering, 3D animation, and flipbook motion.



Rendering-Rendering refers to the generation of photorealistic images through 2D or 3D animation. It is mainly used in architectural design, games, animated videos, and many more.



3D animation- 3D animation is the feature of animation software where motion is added to the images so that they appear like a film. In this, the objects are images which are quickly sequenced for creating the illusion of motion.



Flipbook motion- Flipbook motion involves the sequencing of images in quick succession so that they appear as if moving pictures.



All of these parameters were assigned weightages, post this, the inputs were analyzed. This helped analysts in evaluating the absolute rating based on which the animation software providers were ranked and placed on the 360Quadrant.



