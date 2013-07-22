Anime Convention Webcomic Announced

Davenport, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The organizers of several anime conventions in the Midwest have announced a brand new webcomic as part of their convention. The yet-to-be-titled comic is the story of convention organizer Ryan Kopf in a fictional world of conventions, fans, and perhaps magic.



The story, found at http://animecon.org/story is an imaginative tale of conventions, video games, Japan, and anime. The story begins as the main character finds a magical object after stumbling upon a two-dollar bill.



"I think it's really cool the imaginative things we can write about," said organizer Ryan Kopf. "We want to give people a story that eventually they will become a part of."



More details about Ryan and the conventions can be found at http://ryankopf.com



About AnimeCon.org

AnimeCon.org organizes a half-dozen of anime conventions around the country. The conventions focus on bringing together geeks and nerds in one of the most positive environments in the world, giving them the chance to make friends and have fun. The largest of these conventions, Anime Midwest, happens every year on the fourth of July weekend in Chicago.



