Anionic Surfactants Market Size, Recent Trends and Industry Growth with Leading Participants - AkzoNobel, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik and More

Widespread end uses of anionic surfactants, growth in the home care, personal care, construction, and agriculture sector, stringent regulating policies regarding use of conventional surfactants, extensive research and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the anionic surfactants market.

 

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global Anionic Surfactants Market was valued at USD 16.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.71 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the anionic surfactants market. Anionic surfactants market is expected to gain traction due to the heavy surge of demand driven by the parallel growth of end user industries like home care, building and construction, pharmaceuticals and many more. The personal care and home care industry in recent years has witnessed tremendous growth owing to the rising population, increasing per capita income of people and rising standard of living in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growth of anionic surfactants market is expected to be restrained due to environmental concerns rising all over the world. Governments have enforced strict emission and safety norms. Constant research and development activities are being funded the companies to continually overcome this challenge, to roll out innovations and products which help them capture the majority of the market. It is expected that bio-based anionic surfactants would diversify the application segments and help in growing the market further.

Anionic surfactants market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia-Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.5% and 4.2% CAGR, respectively.
Parallel growth in the construction and agriculture segment due to rising worldwide population and increasing demand is expected to grow the anionic surfactants market further.
Pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow due to rampant diseases and improving healthcare facilities across the globe.
Oil and Gas industry has extensive use of anionic surfactants and is also on the rise due to the constant increase in demand for non-renewable fuels. This would help anionic surfactant market expand further.
Key participants include AkzoNobel, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik, Clariant, Schärer + Schläpfer AG, Goulston Technologies, Inc., Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Bendale Chemicals, Stepan Company, Vance Group Ltd., Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., G International, Inc., Desmet Ballestra.

By Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Bio-based Surfactants
Synthetic Surfactants

By Chemical Composition type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate
Lignosulfonate
Alcohol Ether Sulphates/Fatty Alcohol Sulphates
Alkyl Sulphates/Ether Sulphates
Sarcosinates
Alpha Olefin Sulfonates
Phosphate Esters
Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates
Others

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Wetting Agent
Pesticide or Herbicide Applications
Household Detergent
Others

By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Home Care
Personal Care
Oil & Gas
Construction
Textile manufacturing
Pharmaceutical
Agriculture
Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2026)

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa

TOC -
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

    1.1. Market Definition

    1.2. Research Scope & Premise

    1.3. Methodology

    1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

    2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

    3.1. Rapid Urbanization And Rising Population Leading To Growth Of End User Industries.

    3.2. Extensive Research And Development Promoted By Governments And Companies.

Chapter 4. Anionic Surfactants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

    4.1. Anionic Surfactants Market Segmentation Analysis

    4.2. Anionic Surfactants Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

……………….

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

    10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

    10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

    10.3. Market Positioning

    10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

    11.1. Akzonobel

           11.1.1. Company Overview

           11.1.2. Financial Performance

           11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

           11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

    11.2. Basf Se

           11.2.1. Company Overview

           11.2.2. Financial Performance

           11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

           11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

    11.3. Dowdupont

           11.3.1. Company Overview

           11.3.2. Financial Performance

           11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

           11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

    11.4. Evonik

           11.4.1. Company Overview

           11.4.2. Financial Performance

           11.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

           11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

    11.5. Clariant

            11.5.1. Company Overview

            11.5.2. Financial Performance

            11.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

            11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

Continued……….

The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Anionic Surfactants market and its competitive landscape.

