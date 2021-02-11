New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Reports and Data's latest report, titled 'Global Anisotropic Conductive Film Market,' presents an all-encompassing study of the Anisotropic Conductive Film market. The study assesses the estimated market size, value, and share over the projected years (2020-2027). The report includes expert opinions on the current state of the market, alongside analyzing the latest market trends and developments. A broad segmentation of the Anisotropic Conductive Film market comprises the diverse product types and their application areas. Through the latest study, the authors have determined the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and the forecast market share of each market segment. The vital market statistics have been presented in a tabular format to help readers comprehend the key market dynamics. Additionally, the authors have delivered a detailed study of this wide-ranging industry, highlighting the key industrial aspects, such as import-export dynamics, production & consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading geographies.



An anisotropic conductive film is a film-like conductive adhesive. It allows vertical conduction and insulation in terminals and is commonly used for linking substrates in camera modules and display panels. It contains fine conductive fillers, such as metallic particles or metal-coated polymer balls and adhesive resins, making it a primary material in film chip and glass chip technology. Anisotropic conductive films are reusable, environmentally safe, cost-effective, and lead-free adhesives.



Key players in the global Anisotropic Conductive Film market:



3M, Amada Miyachi America, Btechcorp, Dexerials Corporation, DELO Adhesives, Hitachi Chemicals, SunRay Scientific, Pixel Interconnect Inc., Loctite, and PVA TePla America.



Market Drivers



The Global Anisotropic Conductive Film Market was estimated at USD 480.90 million in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 762.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for wearable including smart devices is projected to be one of the main drivers for the development of the Anisotropic Conductive Film Industry. The several applications covered by wearables and the practical benefits provided by these devices improve wearables' sales. They could be used anywhere; their portability and mobility aspects are the primary reason behind the growing demand for wearables.



Market segment based on Type:



Acrylic-Based

Epoxy Resin-Based



Market segment based on Application:



Aerospace

Automotive

Displays

Electronic Components

Others



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Anisotropic Conductive Film market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.

Executive Summary: IN this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Anisotropic Conductive Film industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.

Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Anisotropic Conductive Film Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, Asia Pacific will see considerable growth in the coming years, especially in leading countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia. In this region, the development of the anisotropic conductive film market will be propelled by technological developments backed by rising R&D activities. Market segment based on Region:



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



