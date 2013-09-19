Anita Miklovic Inspiring People Around the Globe to Live a Better Life

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Anita Miklovic, the founder of AIM ATTITUDE, a brand promoting a forward looking ideology and positive attitude is inspiring thousands across the globe in her own unique and effective way. The company opted to employ fashion in their mission to impart a message of acceptance, integrity and honesty. Aim Attitude by Anita creates clothing designs and prints that inspire people to rise above expectations and live a happy and joyous life.



Anita invites anyone who wants to be part of the movement to come on board and get involved. “We are glad to help people find their aim in life. We think that everyone deserves the freedom to love himself or herself, and there should be no reason for them to hide behind pain and tears. We are all about the fight, the drive, and supporting the sincere at heart that will not take “No” or “Quit” for an answer. The goal of organization is to work with desperate people who are not able to come out of their depression and help them to look for a way to be free from the struggles of life,” said Anita Miklovic.



Anita and her brand aspire to encourage people to be more confident and successful. The AIM merchandise has their positive message woven into their very fabric. The inspirational clothing comes in black, silver and white colors; representing life situations, feelings, and experiences people go through. The company’s slogan “I Aim The Forward Attitude” is not just a phrase; it is a positive mindset. “Being optimistic and honest has healing powers,” adds Miklovic. “It opens doors and brings happiness.”



Anita is currently working in a number of different countries around the globe to support personal growth and the positive attitude among the masses. Just like the figure featured in the Aim Attitude logo, which is always striding forward, so too are we in life as we face new challenges. Anita and AIM ATTITUDE inspires people to wear AIM clothing with pride because as they reach for inner truth, where strength and character can be found, in the heart.



Whatever a person’s religion, orientation or life choices are, the real power of living well starts with an individual’s own thoughts and feelings. Anita Miklovic believes the manner in which we respect and interact with each other is what life is all about. “I feel very satisfied to help people realize their goals of life,” she says. “For me my mother is an inspiration. She is responsible for what I am today. She told me to be happy. I would like to see people having pride and feeling no depression and sadness for any reason.” The aim of the company is to promote the fashion brand and the philosophy of life behind it. She further adds, “We have received many responses from people who have reaped the benefits of our movement. We are committed to offer a better life to people.”



AIM fashion merchandise can be viewed and purchase at their online store.



About Aim Attitude

Aim Attitude is a NYC based company that is known for offering inspirational clothing that calls individuals to move forward across the globe no matter what type of situation in life they are going through. The company was founded by Anita Miklovic.



Website: https://www.aimattitude.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AIMATTITUDE

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@AimAttitude

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPk8hmA8M3Y



Contact

AIM ATTITUDE

11-42 31 Avenue, Ste 1A

Astoria, NY 11106

aim-info@aimattitude.com