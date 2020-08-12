Anjer Inc. Announces a Variety of Storage Containers Are for Sale and Much More

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Anjer Inc. has recently received a variety of storage containers, which are now available for purchase to the public. Their inventory includes a range of sizes, including 40-foot and 20-foot storage containers, for sale, as well as customized options. To keep this new investment in pristine condition for as long as possible, the Anjer team recommends buyers follow a regular maintenance schedule. Performing tasks such as treating rust, lubricating the doors, and keeping the door sealed are vital steps to proper maintenance.



Steel resists corrosion, and that makes storage containers immensely durable in harsh weather. However, it is essential for owners to regularly check the containers' interior and exterior for signs of rust. If any is found, the owner should use rust-specific paint and special sealant to keep the rust from spreading throughout the rest of the container.



Once any rust has been treated, the containers' doors should be properly lubricated. Lubricating the door hinges will keep the mechanism functional and prevent issues like rust from locking it up. If a hinge becomes frozen due to neglect, a can of lubricant at a local hardware store won't be enough to do the trick. In fact, it might be necessary to break the hinges off the container and replace the entire unit in that situation.



Finally, a storage container owner must ensure the doors are closed when the container isn't in use. While this is obvious, it's important to take seriously. Doors that are left unattended for even a few seconds can allow water and other moisture to seep into the unit and cause the container to rust.



