Anjer Inc. Offers Rentals for All Business Shipping Needs

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- Organizations across the globe depend on the safe transportation of their goods and services to maintain their success. However, they may not always have the resources to own and operate their own transportation fleet, leaving them searching for rental solutions to continue operating their businesses. Other companies may be growing at an unprecedented rate and require immediate rental transportation to keep up with demand, as they search for the best deals on trailers and liftgates for sale in New Castle County and other nearby areas. As always, Anjer Inc. is proud to be a trusted provider of rental road trailers and storage trailers for businesses far and wide.



Anjer Inc. understands that every business has different transportation and storage requirements, depending on their industry. That's why they have an incredibly large inventory to choose from. Business owners can find their perfect fit, no matter what their shipping needs are. Not only does Anjer Inc. offer an abundant amount of painted and unpainted trailers to choose from, but they also have a great team available to help those who aren't sure what they're looking for.



Dry van trailers are made from the highest-quality materials available, making them perfect for all long and short-distance shipping needs. Similarly, their durable structure makes dry van trailers a great storage container for almost all goods and products. They come in a variety of sizes, from 48' to 53'. Select styles of dry-van trailers are available with extra features, such as swing doors and air suspension, just to name a few.



All businesses that are interested in renting a trailer need not look further. As the trusted provider of truck and trailer services, including Maxon tuckaway liftgate repairs, in Philadelphia County, Anjer Inc. provides solutions for all transportation needs. All inquiries can be taken directly to an Anjer Inc. representative by calling 800-598-3981.



About Anjer Trailer and Truck Body Sales

Family owned and operated Anjer Trailer and Truck Body Sales has been serving the Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware areas for over four decades. Customers can rely on the company for a multitude of services including the rental and sale of storage containers, truck bodies, a wide variety of trailers, as well as a full-service multi-bay shop located at their headquarters in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.