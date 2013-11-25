Ankaka Announces Creative Camera Watch HD 720P Automatic Night Vision Camera Watch DVR

Futian, Shenzhen -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Ankaka Announces Cool Camera Watch HD 720P Automatic Night Vision Camera Watch DVR with 500MA Battery and TF card slot.For people looking to buy a fancy watch either for their personal use or for gifting purposes, one of the excellent options available is the night vision camera watch. This camera watch doubles up as a video recorder and is capable of recording high quality audio and video data.



"The major features of this night vision camera include the capability to record videos in AVI format with a resolution of 1280*720 Pixels."says Chen.Jun Chen is the PR director for Ankaka. Ankaka.com is one of the leading wholesale dropping firms for the global market selling all kinds of electronics. They supply their products not only in China, but also at the worldwide level, ranging from Europe, US to the Middle East.



"It can capture crystal clear images in JPG format with a resolution of 1600 * 1200." Night Vision camera comes with an expandable SD memory slot that can store data up to 32GB. It is powered by a high capacity 500MA Lithium battery and is compatible with a whole range of operating systems including different versions of Windows, Linux and Mac OS.



This fancy watch dial contains four sections that are beautifully designed in the form of a cross with two sections set against one another. The strap is made out of high quality synthetic leather and is capable of lasting for a longer duration.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgWBnrOtxaQ



This Camera Watch Highlights:



Support PC camera function

Built-in 3.7V 500MA High-capacity Lithium Battery

Video and Photo Filename Named with Real time Clock

Ideal to bring it anywhere people go

Support external TF memory card: 1GB-32GB (not included)



Product Feature:



FPS: 30fps

IR: Automatic

Video Format: AVI

Video Resolution: 1280 x 720Â

Photo Format: JPG

Photo Resolution: 1600 x 1200

Audio Format: WAV

Minimum illumination: IR on 1 Lux

Charge Voltage: DC-5V

USB Type: Mini 8Pin/USB2.0

Battery: 3.7V 500MA High-capacity Lithium Battery

Memory: external, supporting up to 32GB Micro-SD Card (not included)

OS: Windows me/2000/XP/win7/2003/vista; Mac os10.4; Linux above.

Ankaka Wholesale Ref.: Wholesale IOLKRAKSJDFLIJLDS



What's in the box:



1 x HD 720P Automatic Night Vision Camera Watch DVR withÂ 500MA Battery and TF card slot

1 x USB Cable

1 x Power Supply

1 x 500MA Battery

1 x English Manual



Ankaka offers price-matching on this "Creative Camera Watch HD 720P Automatic Night Vision Camera Watch DVR". When they are shown of any well-established websites with the same item being sold for less, they will update their listing to match the price within 48 hours.



After customers order from Ankaka, tracking number will be emailed to them as soon as it is available. Customers do not need to ask for it.



About ankaka.com

Many innovative Spy Cameras can be bought on this link: http://www.ankaka.com/Wholesale-spy-cameras_c10086



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Jun Chen

Company Name: Ankaka Limited

Call: 01186-755-82771810

Contact Email: sale@ankaka.com

Address: 313, Building 201, Shangbu Industrial Park,

Huaqiangbei Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, China

Postal code: 518100