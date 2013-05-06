Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Cool Gadgets Wholesaler Ankaka Announces Creative Tech Gadgets Whistle Sound Controlled Key Finder. Find lost keys easily with this Tech Gadgets handy sound activated key finder key ring. Just whistle and the key ring will beep back at people, while the red Led light flashes; so people can not only hear, but also see the location of the lost keys.



An additional Led is also incorporated into the design, and can be used as a mini flashlight. This is a handy feature that can be very useful; especially when people need to find a keyhole in the dark.



A small slide action switch on the side, on the side of the unit, enables it to be switched off, should the need arise. The function button is located on the top of the unit."This a well designed item that combines functionality with a neat, stylish look" says Chen.Jun Chen is the PR director for Ankaka. Ankaka Wholesale Electronics is a wholesale supplier of Chinese electronics goods and it caters to international traders all over the globe. Founded in 2005, the company has partnerships with over 400 Chinese electronics manufacturers, and it has been growing at a steady rate over the past 7 years."And anybody who has ever lost their keys will probably find it easy to appreciate how much time can be saved by a handy device such as this."



Item specifics From The Factory:



LED Light: red

Sound controlled function: yes

Note: Remove septa before using

Powered by: Uses 2 AGES 3+ battery (included)



This Tech Gadgets Key Functions:



Handy and cute designed with key chain

Cool gizmo, just whistle to find the keys

The item will flash and beep at the same time to tell the keys whereabouts

Additional LED light: worked as a mini flashlight, easily find the keyhole in the dark



Resellers and drop shippers, know more about China wholesale electronics business:



Ankaka on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/ankakacom/368971989554



Ankaka Product Show Room on Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/user/ankakaCOM



If people order multiple items at the same time, it will reduce their shipping price per item.



After customers order from Ankaka, tracking number will be emailed to them as soon as it is available. Customers do not need to ask for it.



China wholesale cool gadgets are offered online here at this resource: http://www.ankaka.com/Wholesale-cool-gadgets_c10026



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Jun Chen

Company: Ankaka Limited

Call: 01186-755-82771810

Email: sale@ankaka.com

Address: 313, Building 201,

Shangbu Industrial Park,

Huaqiangbei Road,

Futian District, Shenzhen, China

postal code: 518100