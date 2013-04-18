Ankaka Anounces Unique Computer Cases Mini Bluetooth 4.0 USB Dongle EDR Adapter

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- This Mini Bluetooth 4.0 USB Dongle EDR Adapter is a perfect device for Bluetooth connection for most of the operating system.Computer Cases Wholesaler Ankaka Announces Cool Mini Bluetooth 4.0 USB Dongle EDR Adapter.



Cool Laptop Accessories Wholesaler Ankaka Announces Cool Mini Bluetooth 4.0 USB Dongle EDR Adapter.This Cool Mini Bluetooth 4.0 USB Dongle EDR Adapter is a perfect solution for high speed Bluetooth connection for non Bluetooth device. It is completely compatible with 4.0, 3.0, 2.1 and 2.0. Its data transfer speed goes up to 3 Mbps. Its design is completely plug and play and it support wake on W-Lan and Wake on Bluetooth. It has multiple language voice and data support.



It works perfectly for up to 20 meter range. Its small in size and it almost hide on laptop after plugging on USB. This mini Bluetooth 4.0 USB dongle EDR adopter work perfectly in windows 98, windows 2000,windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7 and windows 8 in 32 bit and in 64 bit also.



Its small size design, perfect 20 meter range, all version Bluetooth support and high speed data transfer rate make it's a perfect device for Bluetooth connection for every version of windows operating system. For most of the operating system its plug and play but if any OS do not have the driver inbuilt this Bluetooth device come with driver CD so user don't have to worry about driver.



Item specifics:



Receiving Range: 20m

Frequency: 2.402-2.480GHz

Interface Type: USB 2.0, 3.0

High Transmission Speed: 3Mbps

Dimensions: 26 * 15 * 7mm (L * W * D) OS: Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/Vista/7 (32/64 bit)

Working Standard: Generic AMP. L2CAP. A2MP. Security and HCI



This Cool Laptop Accessories Key Functions:



Plug & Play Design

2 Dual Mode Dongle

Support multi languages and Voice Data

High Speed Transfer Rate of up to 3 Mbps

Mini USB Bluetooth 4.0 EDR Wireless Adapter

Compatible with Bluetooth 4.0, 3.0, 2.1 and 2.0

Support Wake-on-WLAN and Wake-on-Bluetooth



