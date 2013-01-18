Ankaka Becomes Successful in Ruling Wholesale Markets All over the World

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Ankaka brings to its customers another chance to win amazing prizes after the success of its first contest. The grand prize being a good $1000 USD followed by $100 for the winners who rank from 2nd to 11th, giving them a chance to choose from a variety of electronic gadgets as their reward.



There are 10 popularity awards of $50 each offered to those participants who have maximum number of their posts shared/liked/commented/retweeted through social media. All the remaining participants of the contest get a store coupon worth $10. The deadline to enter the contest is 31-3-2013. To get more information on the contest, log on to http://support.ankaka.com/ankaka-news-for-resellers/advice/



Ankaka offers its customers to create their own wholesale dropship companies. All the owner of a business needs to do is:

- Create an account on Ankaka.com which is free of cost

- Products available on the Ankaka store can be sold through an owner’s own store

- The clients of the trader then orders products from his store

- The trader then conveniently can place his orders at Ankaka.com

- The dealers at Ankaka then ship the ordered items to the store from where the order has been placed. The best part is that in all the shipment process, there is no mention of Ankaka.



The dropship wholesalers have nothing to worry about. The customer receives the products he asked for without any mention of Ankaka. The invoices are specially designed that have no mention of Ankaka in them, making a particular company's clients remain faithful to them.



Dropshipping is perhaps the easiest way to start up a business without any risks involved. A person does not have to invest a large amount of money to start his own brand. All he has to do is to take orders from his clients. Once that is done, the money can be collected from the individual who placed the order. Ankaka can then be contacted for delivery of the product.



There is no restriction by Ankaka to place large amounts of products making it a vantage point for new businesses. Ankaka delivers its products all around the world removing any geographical restrictions as well. So, a business can gain clients from all over the globe.



Ankaka has been functioning since 2005 working with more than 400 Chinese Electronics Manufacturers. It supplies its products to corporate buyers, ecommerce online shops, eBay, international wholesale importers, local retail shops and works as a dropshipper too.



