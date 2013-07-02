Ankaka Launches Car Electronics Electric Car Heating Cup for Car Drivers

Futian District, Shenzhen -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Ankaka Launches Car Electronics Multifunctional Electric Car Heating Cup for Car Drivers.Multifunctional electric car heating cup is a perfect utility that allows people to do several tasks in their car. With the help of this car heating cup, people can boil water, make coffee , feed formula for their babies and cook whatever they want. It is made up of all reliable and safe material with PC shell and glass inner that is energy-saving. It has multiple protection function such as anti-electric leakage , low battery protection, anti-dry heating and over voltage protection. And the digital display can keep people inform of the heating process.All in all, it is a must and a convenient self-serving device for car drivers.



This Car Electronics Key Functions:



Total digital temperature display

Using safe and reliable material - PC shell and glass inner, which is energy-saving

Bring convenience to hot water drinking, formula feeding, coffee/tea making and noodle cooking for car users



Multiple protection function: Battery low-power protection, anti-electric leakage , anti-dry heating and overvoltage protection



Item specifics From The Factory:



Voltage: DC 12/24V

Capacity: 280ml

Rated Power:75W

Rated Current: 6A/4A

Power Cord Length: 70cm

Operation Mode: Boiling ./ Keeping Warm



Ankaka's 12-Month Warranty on this "Car Electronics Electric Car Heating Cup for Car Drivers"



http://support.ankaka.com/wholesale-troubleshooting/12-month-warranty/



This "Car Electronics Electric Car Heating Cup for Car Drivers" is suitable for eBay-type selling / drop ship direct from China. "Ankaka" will not appear on the shipping invoice, the product or in the parcel, so, for drop shippers,the business is protected.



Ankaka ship this "Car Electronics Electric Car Heating Cup for Car Drivers" to anywhere in the world.



http://www.ankaka.com/page.html?id=21



About Us

Many cool car gadgets can be bought on this link: http://www.ankaka.com/Wholesale-car-gadgets_c10029



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Jun Chen

Company Name: Ankaka Limited

Address: 313, Building 201, Shangbu Industrial Park,

Huaqiangbei Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, China

Postal code: 518100

Call: 01186-755-82771810

Contact Email: sale@ankaka.com

http://www.ankaka.com/multifunctional-electric-car-heating-cup-for-car-drivers_p49375.html