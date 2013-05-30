Ankaka Launches Creative Real Spy Gear Camera Detector Security Tester

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Real Spy Gear - Ankaka Launches Creative Real Spy Gear 2.7" TFT LCD Camera Detector, Security Tester with Audio/video Recording Function and TF Slot.Security has been the foundation that supports everyone's future goals and plan. In order to achieve this goal, the Real Spy Gear 2.7" TFT LCD Security Tester will be one of the key pillars that will remain an outstanding icon in enlightening people in all that they need to know in security gadget.
This 2.7 TFT LCD camera detector and security tester is enabled to support audio video recording functions and it is as well designed to accommodate TF cards via slots. This product can easily bring people up to speed regarding all their concerns in beefing up their security. The gadget bridges the gap in information technology in that it is easily compatible with computers and the TF cards can be loaded to computers to enhance security monitoring as long as it is properly installed in their security.
Item specifics From The Factory:
Screen: 2.7 inches TFT LCD
Power Adapter: 5V 1000mA
Charging Time: about 4 Hours
Picture Format: JPEG
Picture Pixel: 320 * 240
Input level: 1V-ppm
System: PAL/NTSC
TF capacity: 4-32BG
LCD Image Resolution: 960×240
Recorded video format: AVI
Recorded pixel: 320 * 240
Size of recorded file: 35M/minute
Frame Rate: 25 FPS
Working Modes: Photo Mode, Video Mode and Playback Mode
Interface Type: USB2.0
Battery: Built-in lithium battery 3.7V 2200mAh
Working Time: 6-7 Hours Continuous Use
Power Output: 12V 500mA
This Real Spy Gear Key Functions:
A/V recording Function
Supports 4 GB to 32GB Micro SD/ TF Card
CCD Camera Detector with 2.7" TFT LCD Screen
Easy to Carry and Operate with Hand-hold Design
Built-in High Capacity Rechargeable Lithium Battery 3.7V 2200mAh
Support 10 Languages
This "Creative Real Spy Gear Camera Detector Security Tester" is suitable for eBay-type selling / drop ship direct from China. "Ankaka" will not appear on the shipping invoice, the product or in the parcel, so, for drop shipping suppliers, the business is protected.
Ankaka offers price-matching on this "Creative Real Spy Gear Camera Detector Security Tester". When they are shown of any well-established websites with the same item being sold for less, they will update their listing to match the price within 48 hours.
Ankaka does not add any additional charges or taxes in China.
What customers see on the invoice summary on the final checkout screen is what they have to pay to Ankaka.
Statistically, well less than 1% of all Ankaka orders have ever been opened by Customs in the customers' home countries.
