Ankaka Launches Creative Solar Gadgets USB Solar Panel Power Battery Charger Tree with 10 Connectors

Futian District, Shenzhen -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Solar gadgets Wholesaler Ankaka Releases New USB Solar Charger Tree with 10 Connectors.This New USB Solar Battery Charger Tree is a device that is used to charge mobile devices using the energy obtained from the sun. It takes a tree shape, measuring an amazing 63*88*123 mm, which is very easy to bring along on travels.



This Solar Gadgets battery charger can take up to ten mobile gadgets at the same time, now that is comprehensive. It is also worth noting that the charger makes use of energy that is renewable, solar energy, making it environmental friendly. This is the way to go at a time when governments are trying to move from non-renewable to renewable sources of energy.



The charger is compatible with a lot of mobile gadgets including the I-Phone series, a standard USB and mini USB interface. Making it possible to charge almost all the mobile devices on the market. This eliminates the need to purchase separate chargers for every mobile device available in a household, talk about killing "Ten birds with one stone"



"This device is convenient for outdoor activities like hiking and camping." says Chen. Jun Chen is the PR director for Ankaka.Ankaka is a Chinese electronics wholesale supplier and it caters to international traders all over the globe.After full charging, this piece of technology still possesses 85% of the electric quantity in standby mode and this can last for a year. And all this is achieved in an average charge time of about 2 and half hours.



This gadget is nothing short exquisite, probably the best on the market.



Item specifics From The Factory:



Dimension: 68*88*123 mm

Capacity:2000 mAh

Battery type: Polymer battery

Input: 5V 500 mAh

Output: 5V 1000mAh(max)

AC/DC USB charging: 100~240V 50-60HZ

MCU intelligent management, quiescent Current: â‰¤5Ua

Charging time: 2.5 hours (different brands and models may vary a little)

Designed with 9 pieces solar panels, solar specifications: 5.5V 360mAh



This Solar Gadgets Key Functions:



Compatible with iphone series

Exquisite and fashionable tree shape

Solar powered environmental friendly

Portable and convenient for traveling, camping, hiking etc

Long standby time: after full charging, it has over 85% electric quantity in standby mode for one year



Ankaka experienced QC team hand tests all stock of this Creative Solar Gadgets USB Solar Panel Power Battery Charger Tree with 10 Connectors, unit-by-unit, to ensure the highest quality possible.



How to print an invoice after order the Creative Solar Gadgets USB Solar Panel Power Battery Charger Tree with 10 Connectors?

People can get the details at http://support.ankaka.com/wholesale-faq/how-to-print-an-invoice



For cool Solar Products from China, click here: http://www.ankaka.com/Wholesale-solar-products_c10031