Ankaka Releases Buying Wholesale Android Mobile Phones Directly from China

Futian District, Shenzhen -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Android Phone



Increasingly, the most popular smartphone purchased by a phone buyer is an android phone. This is because the android operating system is free and can be installed as required by different manufacturers of android phones. The price of the android phone varies depending on the features and design of the Android mobile phone. Some of the major considerations while purchasing a mobile phone are the user interface, CPU Speed, Memory, number of SIM cards that can be installed, number of cameras. The type of internet connection, WiFi or 3G is also a consideration.



Both online sellers and offline retailers can maximize the profit they make selling android phones by sourcing the mobile phones at the lowest possible price. Importing large number of mobile phones in bulk at wholesale rates can help lower the cost of each mobile phone significantly as well as reduce the shipping cost. It is advisable to import the mobile phones directly from the manufacturer or main distributor of the mobile phone, usually in China to get the best possible deal. There are many websites which sell wholesale android phones at discounted prices, for the convenience of wholesale buyers from foreign countries.



One of the considerations while purchasing android phones in bulk is selecting the models to be purchased as well as quantity for each model. Since these android mobile phones are important, it is difficult to make changes in the order, once it is finalized. The phone models to be purchased will depend on the demand for the particular phone model in the marketing channel which is to be used for selling the mobile phone. If the seller is able to match the lowest price at which the android phones are sold, they will be able to grab market share. However, if the the importer is unable to predict the demand for the mobile phone accurately, it will take a long term to sell the mobile phones, reducing the profit made on the deal.



About Ankaka Ltd

Ankaka.com is an online wholesale electronics retailer that has partnered with more than 400 firms in China to ship consumer electronics at discounted prices throughout the globe, ensuring the best deals on the Internet.



Ankaka serves drop-shippers, major retailers, and wholesalers, apart from the individual customers. The company has been providing unmatched deals on consumer electronics since 2005, and its online store is packed with a range of thousands of varying products, which is why Ankaka fans consider it to be ideal retailers to dropship electronics from China. To learn more, please visit: http://www.ankaka.com



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Jun Chen

Company Name: Ankaka Limited

Address: 313, Building 201,

Shangbu Industrial Park,

Huaqiangbei Road,

Futian District, Shenzhen, China

Postal code: 518100

Call: 01186-755-82771810

Email: sale@ankaka.com

http://www.ankaka.com