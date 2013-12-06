Ankaka Releases the Best Place to Buy Cheap Android Phones

Shenzhen, Futian -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- With the hundreds of different types of cell phones and cell phone manufacturers in the market today, it can be quite challenging when it comes to one choosing on which one and where to get one. Even though it is always such a good thing to have many choices to select from, when it comes to cell phones there is an ever increasing chance for one to get a well crafted but quite faulty cell phone from a cheap manufacturer.



However, at Ankaka support center being one of the best places where to buy android phone, one is taken through a series of steps before purchasing a mobile phone. At the support center, one is informed of the most important parts of a cell phone to consider before purchasing a phone from them. Some of these parts include: the LCD Screen, since deciding on the display of the phone may seem quite challenging to most customers, there are different phone manufacturers who cut costs of their products by using cheap screens. However at Ankaka support center, they offer their customers to choose from only displays of LCDs of the highest quality at affordable prices.



Another important part of a mobile phone is the battery. Being the most depended part of a cell phone, it is important for one to get a phone with a longer battery life. There are those manufacturers who sell phones with poor battery life. However at Ankaka support center, being known to be the best place where to buy Android phone, they simply sell their android phone with the same batteries with standards as any first-class cell phone manufacturer.



When it comes to the phone's build quality and GSM compatibility, Ankaka offers the best since they have their phones inspected and tested before being sold to the customers. By doing so, they give assurance to the buyer for purchasing a reliable and long lasting leading brand and at affordable prices.



About Ankaka Wholesale Electronics

Ankaka Wholesale Electronics supplies China made electronics products to online retailers across the world. The company has partnered with over 400 electronics manufacturer in China, and it has a rich inventory of thousands of electronic goods.



Know more about the company and find out why it's considered to be one amongst the best dropshippers on their official website http://www.ankaka.com



Contact Information:

Contact Person: Jun Chen

Company Name: Ankaka Limited

Address: 313, Building 201,

Shangbu Industrial Park,

Huaqiangbei Road,

Futian District, Shenzhen, China

postal code: 518100

Call: 01186-755-82771810

Contact Email: sale@ankaka.com