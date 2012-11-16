Ankaka.com Announces YouTube Competition Where Every Video Entry Wins a Prize

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Today, businesses are finding increasingly creative ways to differentiate themselves from the competition. Some businesses offer free shipping and discount prices, while others give social media users a chance to receive special deals and prizes for completing certain tasks.



Market leading wholesale electronics dropshipper supplier Ankaka.com is one company that aims to attract new customers through social media. Ankaka.com partners with hundreds of Chinese electronics manufacturers in order to ship products around the world at heavily discounted rates. Since 2005, Ankaka.com has claimed to offer some of the lowest prices available on consumer electronics, and its online store is filled with a selection of thousands of different products, which is why fans of the company consider Ankaka to be the best electronics wholesaler from China. Ankaka are unique in that they supply consumers, drop shippers, wholesalers and major retailers.



Fans of Ankaka.com already know about the company’s discount prices on new consumer electronics. However, a new YouTube contest seeks to introduce new customers to the company through the power of social media. Ankaka.com is rewarding YouTube users who create videos about Ankaka’s products. And unlike most contests in the world, in this contest, every entry receives a prize.



A spokesperson for Ankaka.com explained what kind of prizes users can expect to receive:



“Ankaka is offering YouTube users a unique opportunity to make money from their YouTube videos. Simply make a video about anything on Ankaka.com and we will reward the creators of the video with $1 USD of in-store credit for every 100 views that video receives. We’re offering prizes up to $200 in value, and the only thing YouTube users have to do to claim their prize is to make a short and simple video.”



After creating a video and receiving a certain number of views, YouTube users are asked to post a link to their video on Ankaka’s YouTube page. Once Ankaka confirms the view count, the user will be able to choose their prize from the Ankaka.com online store.



The requirements for the video itself are very broad. In general, users can make a video about anything related to Ankaka.com. That can include a review of a product purchased from Ankaka or a product that users want featured on Ankaka.com. As users watch their view count climb, they can start to reap the rewards of their hard work.



Ultimately, every entry into the Ankaka.com video contest receives a prize – provided the user is able to draw several hundred viewers to the video. With thousands of consumer electronics to choose from on the Ankaka.com website, the company wants to ensure YouTube users are well-rewarded for their efforts.



About Ankaka.com

Ankaka.com is an online wholesale electronics retailer that partners with over 400 companies in China to ship discount consumer electronics around the world at rock-bottom prices. The website is sponsoring a YouTube video creation contest where every entry receives a prize. For the contest details, please visit: http://support.ankaka.com/ankaka-news-for-resellers/youtube/