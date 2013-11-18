Ankeny Insurance Agency Offers Great Deals in a Tough Market

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Adamson Insurance and Associates, recognized for providing the comprehensive rates and customer-friendly Ankeny insurance deals for Iowa residents, recently announced that they have updated all their home insurance quotes due to a rise in homeowners insurance rates. As the provider of home insurance Iowa residents can rely on to help them make sound decisions about their policies, Adamson Insurance has advised consumers that because of recent rate adjustments, now is the perfect time to shop for new homeowners insurance.



Adamson Insurance features over 20 carriers that have been thoroughly researched to ensure that they are offering favorable terms to their clientele. The quality providers Adamson Insurance offers include Calina, Travelers, Progressive, AAA, Metlife and many more who have demonstrated their ability to give their clients great rates on great policies. Adamson Insurance also carries many high-quality regional carriers so their customers rates are not directly affected by coastal catastrophes.



The goal of the staff at Adamson Insurance is to help Iowans save money on exceptional insurance policies that will protect their homes and vehicles against theft, liability issues and damage. Recognized as one of the premier insurance agencies in Des Moines Iowa, Adamson Insurance was voted one of Ankeny Iowa’s Best Insurance Agent for its commitment to providing outstanding customer service and the latest knowledge and insight necessary for people to make sound decisions about their policies. “Mike scours the insurance marketplace for the best value – service and price – and partners with those providers to offer the best for his customers. I like that he can look at a number of companies, because he’s independent. Thanks for years of great service!” a testimonial on the website stated.



Adamson Insurance also carries the finest Ankeny IA car insurance providers to help protect drivers from the dangers they face on the roads, and they offer multiple discounts, including multi-vehicle, good student, multi-policy, good driver, hybrid vehicle, safety features and many others.



About Adamson Insurance

The mission of Adamson Insurance has always been to find clients the coverage they need at a price they can afford. Adamson Insurance is the agency of choice because it is backed by excellent customer service, reliable claims support and over 20 insurance carriers to choose from. Adamson insurance would like to thank their existing clients for their business and trust. New customers are invited to call Adamson Insurance or stop by the office. Adamson Insurance looks forward to the opportunity to go to work for their clients and help them save money and find the right coverage. For more information, please visit www.adamsoninsurance.com.