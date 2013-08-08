Ithaca, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The Vettex Mouth Guards are one of the most reliable mouth guards available, and are now available in youth sizes as well as adult sizes from Ithaca Sports. The guards come in many different colors and have a strap attached so they can be fastened onto a helmet.



The Vettex Mouth Guards come custom fitted with one piece that has a double impression and an attached strap. The mouthpiece has breathing channels, and the strap is completely adjustable, allowing you to change the length and positioning. The double mouth guard design offers lip protection, and has been praised for its effectiveness in protecting the wearer’s tongue, teeth and lips. The youth sizes are recommended for children age eight and up, and are available in 14 colors, ranging from yellow to purple to blue and beyond.



Executives say they are excited to extend children the same personalized, mouth safety that has been available to adults in sports for years, and are pleased to add mouth guards to their inventory of ankle braces, athletic tapes and other sporting first aid and medicine products that are available for youths. For more information about Ithaca Sports and their new line of youth-sized Vettex Mouth Guards, visit them online at http://www.ithacasports.com/.



Ithaca Sports

Ithaca Sports is a small businesses specializing in sports medicine and first aid products. They offer a wide assortment of Biofreeze, China Gel, ankle braces, pre-wrap, athletic tape, mouth guards and more, and carry only the best in all of these categories. Their employees have been with the company for a long time, and are proficient and dedicated to bringing customers the best service possible. Discounted prices are available regularly, and the inventory is updated often.