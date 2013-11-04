Ankle Sprains Could Mean Poor Balance

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The key to reducing ankle injuries, such as sprains, could be good balance. A study recently published in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, reported that good balance might be the key to preventing sprains.



At least 125 university students, with a history of ankle sprains were evaluated for the study. Students with good performance on balance tests showed a much lower chance of ankle sprains or injury.



“A history of ankle sprain, however, was the strongest predictor of injury. Students who had sprained an ankle in the months preceding the study were twice as likely to suffer another sprain, according to the findings.”



Good shoes that provide ankle support and exercises to increase ankle strength and balance can all be helpful.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com