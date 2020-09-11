Ann Arbor Apartments Promises to Continue Providing Its Residents with Best Services During and After the Pandemic

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2020 -- Rental property management is one of the services that have greatly been affected by COVID-19. Real estate management is not listed among the essential services leading to closure of offices and limitation of some of the activities that go along with the sector. With the service being a high contact activity where those looking for property need to meet the property manager to discuss issues as well as view the property, the sector has been greatly affected by the social distancing requirements that have characterized the pandemic. People have been advised to stay at home or physically and socially distance themselves in attempt to slow the spread of the disease that have ravaged all parts of the world. Ann Arbor Apartments, a CMB property management company with operations in Ann Arbor, Michigan has not been spared. The company has taken safety measures to protect its residents and staff. According to the company spokesperson, the company has shifted most of the activities online as they meet the social distance requirements. "We have been forced to scale back some of the activities which may expose our customers and staff," said the company representative while listing physical and virtual tours as some of the activities that have been halted temporarily to ensure that all its customers and staff are safe. "We want all our family members to be safe and that is why we have suspended some of these activities as continuing with them may expose our good customers and members of our staff," said the company representative while urging all its customers, residents and members of the staff to stay safe.



Since its inception, the company is known for how well it takes care of its residents. The property management company has a philosophy where all the residents are treated as members of an extended family. This is something that the company representative says has helped build a strong bond. "We care about our residents and we will continue to offer them the best services during this pandemic and beyond," said the company spokesperson while acknowledging the healthy relationship that has existed between the residents and AAA.



Some of the services that the company offers to the customers include: essential amenities such as free parking in the residential areas, secure mail, storage facilities, secure and private laundry rooms among others. "The company also offers bus shuttle services for the residents," said the company representative while adding that they have resumed the shuttle services which had been temporarily suspended due to COVID -19. The company representative assured the residents and customers that they have taken all the necessary measures to ensure that the rides are safe and comfortable.



About Ann Arbor Apartments

Ann Arbor Apartments is a family owned and operated property Management Company in Ann Arbor Michigan. The company has been in operational since 1992, offering exemplary services to residents in Ann Arbor and surrounding areas. Currently the property management company is operating seventeen premier communities located around the University of Michigan Campus. Its goal is to provide the residents with the best rental services treating each and every one as part of an extended family. The company within its communities offers its residents essential amenities including free parking, secure mail, and storage services, on site private laundry rooms among others.