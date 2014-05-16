Ann My Guard Streams Début Album "Innocence Descent" for Free

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Innocence Descent is the heavy melodic rock/metal début album from 4-piece Ann My Guard, released on Smash Fabric Records in April 2014. The sound comprises drums and guitar, with front woman Eszter providing bass and vocals. Imagine the love child of Courtney Love and Evanescence raised by PJ Harvey and one is somewhere close! The full album can now be streamed in full here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyNmDo9JuRU&list=PLXePyIv13qlJFtWU7wuw_yMvenl3n0gVc



The 13 lush, melodic and haunting songs showcase Eszter's stunning vocal performance brilliantly. From the super-catchy, pogoing "Crush Honey" to the much darker and heavier “Fallen”, every song reeks of the quality one would expect from an album that took 6 years to write, performed by such an accomplished band and produced by the most renowned producer in their native Hungary, Gábor Vári.



A European album promotion tour is planned for later this year. To be informed of tour dates “Like” their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/annmyguard.



Ann My Guard

Innocence Descent



Released on Smash Fabric Records

21st April 2014



Press Photo: https://www.dropbox.com/s/vw79a9xq2z23tx0/030.jpg



Album Cover Art: https://www.dropbox.com/s/msqgcs1xqxozp13/COVER.JPG



For more information, promo requests or to set up an interview contact: Simon Rycroft | simon@smashfabric.com | +44 7713 598759