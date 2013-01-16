Ann Nortmann Launches New Website RealDealMiami.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Ann Nortmann, a realtor specializing in Miami Beach Luxury Real Estate, has launched a new website at realdealmiami.com. The professionally-designed website allows users to search through a wide selection homes, condos, and commercial properties across Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, Bal Harbour, and other communities. It includes dozens of luxury condominiums, featured properties, recent listings, and pages devoted to specific categories such as “Miami Beach Oceanfront Homes” and “Miami Beach Single-Family Homes.”



Additionally, users can also utilize an advanced search tool in order to find a property that meets their specific preferences, or read the site’s blog, which will offer a variety of information relevant to prospective homebuyers. The website is designed to be accessible and easy to use and navigate.



Ann Nortmann has been a Miami resident since 2003, quickly becoming a reputable real estate agent. She was consistently ranked among the top 10 producing agents at Majestic Properties in 2005 and 2006, was ranked the top producing agent at Keller Williams Miami Beach in 2011, and placed 11th in the fourth quarter of 2011 for Keller Williams Nationwide, which has around 80,000 agents. In July of 2012, she joined Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate companies in South Florida, and the fourth largest in the country. Ann Nortmann is a volunteer with the Camillus House Young Leaders program, and provides tutoring services in math, reading and language skills to Miami-Dade's underprivileged and homeless population.



Together with highly-ranked partner Tracie Hamersley, Ann Nortmann’s website offers 20 years of experience in real estate.