Anna Gordon Sacred Fashion at Gratifly Festival

Ashville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Anna Gordon Sacred Fashion will be previewing some of their Fall clothing and new designs at the Gratifly Music and Arts Festival this weekend in Lake Hartwell, SC. Tank Tops and Tee shirts will be on display and available for pre-order at Gratifly Festival. Anna Gordon Sacred Fashion can be seen at the Gratifly Music and Arts Festival throughout the entire weekend of July 25th - 28th. Anna Gordon Sacred Fashion will update http://www.annagordonsacredfashion.com as new product lines become available later this year.



About Anna Gordon Sacred Fashion

Anna Gordon Sacred Fashion is an innovative clothing company that features vibrant and relevant fashion products. Anna Gordon Sacred Fashion was founded by both Anna Gordon and Jonah Bolt in early 2013. Anna Gordon Sacred Fashion creates stunning, sustainably produced clothing with mainstream appeal. Products incorporate sacred geometry designs, dazzling colors, and crystal-infused ink, making Anna Gordon Sacred Fashion clothing both beautiful and unique.



Contact: Anna Gordon

Tel: 888.833.3250

Email: info@annagordonsacredfashion.com