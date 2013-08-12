Anna Gordon to Unveil Some Brand New Items at Several Different Music and Art Festivals

Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- SacredFashion? Anna Gordon will be unveiling some brand new items from her women’s wearable art collection at several different Music and Art Festivals the Weekend of August 9-11th. The list of Festivals include Camp Neon in Marion, NC, Activation in Ferguson, NC, and Big Rock Candy Mountain in Mills River, NC. SacredFashion will have women’s tank tops and tee shirts on display at all of the Festivals mentioned.



SacredFashion is created by some of Asheville’s best artist including D3PO, Apollo Breeze, and Akasha. Members from the SacredFashion team will be available at the events this weekend selling and displaying clothing, or to answer any questions. Ryan and Ivy will be in attendance at Camp Neon. Kelsi and Kelly will be at the Activation Festival. Chris will be at the Big Rock Candy Mountain.



SacredFashion will be attending many more Music and Arts Festivals throughout the Summer of 2013. We will continue to update our website with the latest in our clothing designs and fashion news. Expect a new online store very soon.



About SacredFashion?

SacredFashion? Anna Gordon produces ready-to-wear and print-on-demand fashion products. SacredFashion was founded by both Anna Gordon and Jonah Bolt in early 2013. SacredFashion? Anna Gordon creates stunning, sustainably produced clothing with mainstream appeal. Products incorporate sacred geometry designs, dazzling colors, and crystal-infused ink, making SacredFashion ? Anna Gordon clothing both beautiful and unique.



SacredFashion? Anna Gordon will be at 3 different Art and Music Festivals the weekend of August 9-11th. We will have women’s tank tops and tee shirts on display. Designs from Asheville, NC artists D3PO, Apollo Breeze, and Akasha will be for sale at Camp Neon and Activation Festivals.



Stop by and say hello to Ryan and Ivy at Camp Neon. Kelsi will be at Activation and Chris will be at the Big Rock Candy Mountain. We can’t wait to see you there.



Contact: Anna Gordon

Tel: 888.833.3250

Email: info@annagordonsacredfashion.com